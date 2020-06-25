Motorcycle collides with deer near Rockford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice resident was involved in a single-vehicle accident after striking a deer on his motorcycle near Rockford State Recreational Area Wednesday night.

Police reports indicate that around 8:13 p.m., 56-year-old Jeff Shew was traveling westbound on East Lilac Road near South 108th Road when his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a deer in his lane of travel. Shew and the motorcycle then entered a ditch north of the road, passed through a plum thicket and eventually came to rest on the ditch's slope.

Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Department all arrived at the scene.

Shew was transported from the scene by air ambulance to Bryan West Hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

