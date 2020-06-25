You are the owner of this article.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Rockford
Motorcycle collides with deer near Rockford

A Beatrice resident was involved in a single-vehicle accident after striking a deer on his motorcycle near Rockford State Recreational Area Wednesday night.

Police reports indicate that around 8:13 p.m., 56-year-old Jeff Shew was traveling westbound on East Lilac Road near South 108th Road when his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a deer in his lane of travel. Shew and the motorcycle then entered a ditch north of the road, passed through a plum thicket and eventually came to rest on the ditch's slope.

Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Department all arrived at the scene.

Shew was transported from the scene by air ambulance to Bryan West Hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

