The 2023 Homesteader is well underway for the 35th year.

The contest and fundraiser is the only event for the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation, a non-profit organization that directly supports the Beatrice Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

The funds help to support those in need of mental health or substance use services. The BVBH office can see individuals of any age and any mental health/substance use concern. The foundation allows us to treat all clients and takes away any financial barriers they may have coming in for treatment.

Mental Health Director Amber Ferguson said it is a pleasure to help.

“There is a true pleasure in being able to help those in a mental health crisis and telling them there are funds available to help with their ongoing services,” she said. “BVBH Foundation is truly thankful for everyone in the Beatrice and surrounding communities for all of the continued support with this contest and the BVBH Foundation.”

This year’s candidates for the Homesteader contest are Amy Reiff, Cassie Hawkins, Courney Brauch, Kenzie Maryska and Rob Ostdiek.

Amy Reiff is the Assistant Humane Resource Manager at Landmark Snacks in Beatrice for almost six years.

She has two boys, Grant and Hunter.

Reiff did a two-person scramble fundraiser at Hidden Acres Golf Course last Friday. On Sunday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, 50% of the sales at Scooter’s will be donated to BVBH as a fundraiser for Reiff. She also has plans for a bike ride fundraiser.

Reiff said she has worked in human services and feels this is a great cause.

“I have a bachelors of science degree in Psychology, Sociology and Criminal Justice from Peru State College,” she said. “After college I spent a number of years working with families as a case worker and as a juvenile services officer. I have worked closely with families, providers, schools, attorneys, counselors and mental health providers to assist families in reaching their end goals. I have also utilized counselors in my own personal and family life as well. Knowing that the money being raised by all of the Homesteader candidates is going to a much needed and great cause is what led to my decision to run as a Homesteader.”

Rob Ostdiek works at Exmark Manufacturing. He has lived in Beatrice for 19 years and is active with Knights of Columbus Council and the Homestead Running Club.

He has done a dine out night fundraiser with 402 Bar and Grill and has planned a fun run, a poker run and a corn hole tournament. More details can be found on his Facebook page.

Ostdiek said volunteering was instilled in him at a very young age.

“Sharing my time and talents to benefit, people, organizations, and communities is a part of who I am,” he said. “I take great pride in unlocking people’s potential and removing barriers to their success. Being a part of organizational success is very rewarding to me; it takes a team to succeed and I enjoy being part of a team that succeeds. The mission of the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation aligns with my values by providing an opportunity that allows individuals, and those that support them, find success in their respective manner is rewarding and gratifying.

Courtney Brauch is a Homesteader candidate. She is a Beatrice native and is currently a police officer with the Beatrice Police Department.

Brauch has a number of fundraising events including a bingo and pie eating contest at Tall Tree Tastings, demo therapy at the Beatrice Speedway, and a rodeo at 402. More events and details can be found on her Facebook page – Courtney Brauch for Mrs. Homesteader 2023.

Brauch said this was an important cause for her.

“As a police officer, I have had the opportunity to speak with community members who utilize Blue Valley Behavioral Health and have had the opportunity to see the good that they provide,” she said. “I have always had an interest in mental health, but was oblivious to the prevalence it would have in my career.”

Kenzie Maryska grew up in Wymore. She is a wife and mother of four children. She has worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital for over seven years.

Maryska said her work has developed her interest and passion in mental health care.

“My time at BCH is what really sparked my interest and passion for helping others get access to quality mental health care,” she said. “This also has helped me become an advocate for raising awareness of mental health concerns.”

As fundraisers she is doing a split the pot raffle, buying of squares, and a cake auction, and a couple other things that are in the works. More information can be found on her Facebook page - Kenzie Maryska for Homesteader 2023.

Cassie Hawkins is a candidate for the Homesteader contest. She is a store manager of Beatrice Nutrition and owns Fairbury Nutrition. She is married and has three daughters.

Her fundraisers include a dine-out event at Valentino’s on June 6 and Pizza Hut on June 14. She is hosting a Mom Prom on June 9 and a poker pub crawl and scavenger hunt.

Hawins said the organization is very important to her.

"I and many of my loved ones have gone through anxiety or depression and have struggled with it so much throughout the years,” she said. “I love to see such a great organization helping those in need get the help they need to overcome their battles. It is so important to take care of your mental health and more people need to speak up about mental health awareness & just know that it is absolutely okay not to be okay. People should never be afraid to reach out to someone for help.”

More information Facebook page- Cassie Hawkins for Mrs. Homesteader 2023.

The grand finale of the Homesteader contest will be the Party with a Purpose event at Classics in Beatrice. There will be candidate games, supper, and a live auction. Tickets are $40 each or $600 to sponsor a table. Contact Amber Ferguson at BVBH at 402-228-3386 for more information.