Mr. or Ms. Homesteader fundraiser is underway

The race is on for five volunteers to raise the most money for an area organization, and earn a Stetson hat in the process.

Each year participants in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader event hold a variety of personal fundraisers to generate money for Blue Valley Behavioral Health. In addition to helping the organization with all funds staying local, the top earner will receive a traveling trophy, black Stetson hat and a ride in the Homestead Days parade.

“This is the 34 year of the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader contest for foundation,” said BVCH Mental Health Director Amber Ferguson. “It’s an annual fundraiser that’s been happening a long time for our foundation in Beatrice and Gage County. The money directly supports and helps the Beatrice Blue Valley office. All funds stay locally here in Gage County for helping clients.”

This year there are five participants in the event, Jamie Miller sponsored by Woods Bros. Realty, Britney Kotas sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital, Twin Rivers Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram, Kotas Construction, State Bank of Odell and Vitosh Ag Services, Courtney Schlake sponsored by Edward Jones, SB Travel and RP Painting, Ethan Jordan sponsored by the Beatrice Police Department, Zoellner Ford and 402 Sports Bar and Grill, Amanda Fanning sponsored by Beatrice American Legion, Inline Healing and Envision Landscape.

Last year the participants raised a total of $56,210 for the organization, setting a new record. The highest earner was Shelby Thernes, who raised more than $11,800.

Ferguson said that last year the Beatrice location served 1,800 clients, and the funds raised through the event are crucial for the organization to help as many people as possible.

“There continues to be a higher need than ever before,” she said. “The Blue Valley Behavioral Health agency has been around 52 years now, and it’s the highest need that we’ve ever seen in 52 years in the local area as far as mental health services. COVID has definitely had an impact on mental health. We also feel that our community has done a good job of removing some of the negative stigma from mental health.

"We have people who are more willing to call and say they need to talk to somebody. For 14 years I’ve worked for Blue Valley now and I would not have seen that 5-10 years ago. Today it’s more OK to accept health and see a therapist for any reason. That’s not a bad thing, that’s good.”

