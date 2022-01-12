MUDECAS tournament celebrates 93rd year

Bruce Vitosh remembers playing in the MUDECAS basketball tournament in the early 1980s.

Back then, before a seemingly endless stream of school consolidations, he sported the jersey of the Odell Tigers.

“I was very fond and excited to play in this tournament,” Vitosh, CEO of Norris Power District, said. “The auditorium has a nostalgic gymnasium… The atmosphere is terrific. There’s a lot of close games, and it gets awful loud in here with the fans. So that’s what make it more fun and exciting.”

Now, Vitosh helps run the show. He’s the MUDECAS tournament chair for the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club, helping to organize volunteers to staff the tournament and create the program sold at the front desk.

This week, the MUDECAS basketball tournament runs in the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School. Celebrating its 93rd year, the tournament brings together 16 schools for a sprawling, competitive event with boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Amidst the screeching of new shoes on polished courts and the whooping of crowds, adorned in town colors, there are a hundred little reunions happening during the week. Jerry Rempe, the principal of Southern Elementary School and director of the girls’ basketball portion of the MUDECAS tournament, said that social element is essential.

“It’s almost like a reunion of schools to come back together,” Rempe said. “You have a lot of communities that have gotten together over the years. You have a lot of people who seem to get together and meet, whether it’s at the game… You have people who, if you looked up in the bleachers, you saw that they had the same seat for all the games.”

Rempe said he’s been looking forward to the tournament for a long time, as have many in the surrounding area.

“It’s one of those things where I think communities get excited,” he said. “It has that notoriety of kind of like a state tournament atmosphere in a smaller tournament. There’s so much excitement.”

Rempe said there are trophies and medals for the first and second place in each of the two divisions. Third place finishers get a plaque.

Vitosh said the MUDECAS basketball tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club, which runs the ticket desk and concession stand. He said ticket proceeds go to the MUDECAS organization, and money from concessions and program sales goes to the club.

Vitosh said the club uses that money for educational and charitable projects. The club awards each MUDECAS tournament participant school with a scholarship of $200.

“We do this because we want to give back to the community,” he said. “Part of the mission of the Kiwanis Club is to support the youth in our area.”

To Vitosh, the tournament, in bringing so many visitors to Beatrice, is a boon for the community. He said he's grateful for all the volunteer support in the tournament and that it’s gone off without a hitch so far.

“It’s been run really smoothly,” he said. “It’s really a joy to work with the people associating with these teams all the way from the administrators to the coaches to the players to the parents to the bands… You get to see a lot of great people, and that’s what makes this really fun.”

