The Gage County Historical Museum is hosting "Floods of the Big Blue: A Community Through Adversity" exhibit during the summer.

The display opened May 27 and is open to the public until Sept. 30.

Museum Director Cassandra Dean said they have already seen an increase in visitors.

“We have visitors related to the Nebraska Passport almost every day,” she said.

The display outlines the history of flooding in the area beginning with the first recorded flood of the Big Blue River in 1897.

Dean noted there were three reasons the river flooded. Oversaturation, flash floods and droughts were amongst the causes in most of the floods.

Fifty years ago the river flooded in October when rain fell daily. On October 11-12 it rained 14 inches and the already oversaturated ground could not absorb the rain causing a flood.

After the extreme drought throughout the 1930’s, there were approximately eight floods between 1941-1945.

In 1954 the Little Indian Creek Watershed Project was piloted.

“That was the first step in mitigating the amount of floods,” she said. “Over time the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District instituted several watershed projects.”

A number of maps and historical documents on watersheds that are part of the exhibit at the museum.

On July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Beatrice Public Library, Adam Kimmerling with the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District will talk about the history of the Indian Creek Watershed. Within the next 10 years, the watershed project will likely be revamped.

The Bear-Pierce-Cedar Creek Watersheds, Cub Creek Watersheds, the Mud Creek Watersheds and the Plum Creek Watersheds are also in the area affecting the flooding.

The exhibit also details the development of the community along the river.

“It was essential at that time,” Dean said. “There were saw mills, flour mills, and hydro-electric plants. Ice was also a big business at that time. This would have been around 1855. The river was also used for transportation.”

People also used the river as a source of entertainment. There are photos of the canoes during the Venetian Nights, a riverboat and canoe races.

After 1973 flood, documents are included in the exhibit creating the flood plain. A recording of an oral history of the 1973 by Robert Frerking, Kent Schimenti and Janet Whitehead is also available.

A video from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is included in the display.

“FEMA uses Beatrice as a success story in flood mitigation.”

Dean said they are still looking for photos of the floods and there is a space to share personal memories also.

An area for children with books and hands-on activities are a part of the exhibit. Images of eight fish of the Big Blue are hidden in the display.

The Burlington-Northern Deport was built in 1906 and was flooded on several occasions. The Gage County Historical Museum acquired the building in 1973, however was not able to open the museum until 1975 because of clean-up of flooding and renovation.