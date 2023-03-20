The Gage County Historical Society and Museum has been selected as a stop for the 2023 Nebraska Passport program.

Museum Executive Director Cassandra Dean said they are looking forward to the summer visitors.

“We are excited,” she said. “We have added to our open hours with Sunday from 1-4 p.m. from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.”

Each year the Nebraska Passport features destinations throughout the state including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, and retail stores. This is the 14th year of the program.

The 2023 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 56 communities across the state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30th to visit locations, collect stamps and earn prizes. Approximately 8,000 to 10,000 visitors participate in the passport program. In 2019 the Nebraska Passport Program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending and $1.9 in local and state tax revenue.

Passport program coordinator Madison Johnson said the passport offers plenty of stops for all kinds of participants.

“This year, you can go antiquing, feed zoos animals, rent bikes and eat everything from BBQ to artisanal chocolates,” she said.

There is no fee to participate in the passport program. To request a booklet, participants can go to www.nebraskapassport.com .

The summer exhibit at the museum is “Floods of the Big Blue. A community through adversity.” It will open Memorial Day and feature all the floods from 1897 to 1973.

“It is the 50th Anniversary of the 1973 flood,” Dean said. “We are looking at the ecology and industry of the Big Blue for settlers and why the river floods. In addition, we will include information on how Beatrice and surrounding cities changed their zoning to deal with future floods.”

The museum is looking for volunteers to help with the passport program.

On March 28th the Gage County Historical Society and Museum will host a fundraiser. “Dine with us! Your 1860’s Gage County Settlers” will offer a dinner and program at Classics in Beatrice beginning at 6:00 p.m. Special guests are Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln in a Chautauqua style performance.

On April 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the museum will host “Fly Back in Time” at the Filley Stone Barn. The event will feature children’s pastimes from around 1870 to include kite making and flying with the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis, marbles, horseshoes, three-legged races, and croquet. The Filley American Lutheran Church will be serving lunch.

On April 29 at 8:30 p.m. the museum is working with the Prairie Astronomy Club to host “Lunar Observations.”

More information on the Gage County Historical Society and the events can be found at info@gagecountyhistory.org or by calling 402-228-1679.

Also included on the 2023 Nebraska Passport list of destinations is the Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue at 426 West Cedar Road near Pickrell.