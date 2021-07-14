Mussels delivered to Cub Creek near Beatrice

A group at Homestead National Historical Park is continuing efforts to boost the population of two species of mussels in Gage County.

The project began last July when 1,000 mussels – 500 fatmucket and 500 plain pocketbook mussels – were distributed in Cub Creek at Homestead.

A second round was completed Tuesday when another 500 plain pocket and 450 fatmucket mussels were placed in the creek.

“Before we stocked them last year we did a complete study of the stream to see what species were present,” said Jesse Bolli, Homestead’s natural resource management specialist. “We found several different species in the stream, but there were no fatmuckets and there were no plain pocketbooks. We felt it was appropriate to introduce those mussels.”

The mussels were provided by Nebraska Game and Parks, and 100 of each species were tagged with tracers so officials can check on them next year.

The same amount were tagged last year, and While the survey numbers seem low, they showed enough promise to continue the program for a second time.

