Mussels reintroduced to Cub Creek at Homestead National Monument

High water levels didn’t stop a group with Nebraska Game and Parks from reintroducing two species of mussels with declining numbers in Gage County on Wednesday.

Game and Parks worked with the National Park Service on the project, which consisted of distributing 1,000 mussels – 500 fatmucket and 500 plain pocketbook mussels – in Cub Creek at Homestead National Monument of America.

The project was years in the making, according to Jesse Bolli, Homestead’s natural resource management specialist, who said the idea grew out of a conversation he had with Game and Parks workers at a conference.

“We started talking about mussels and habitats and it kind of snowballed from there,” he said. “We’ve been working, trying to get mussels in Cub Creek since 2017 and finally this year were able to get the inventory done.”

The mussels were distributed by hand along the banks of Cub Creek to avoid being swept downstream by the current.

Bolli hoped volunteers could get into the creek to spread the mussels, but rising water levels confined them to the banks.

Dean Rosenthal, fisheries division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said it’s unknown why the two varieties have been decreasing in recent years.