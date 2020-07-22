Mussels reintroduced to Cub Creek at Homestead National Monument

High water levels didn’t stop a group with Nebraska Game and Parks from reintroducing two species of mussels with declining numbers in Gage County on Wednesday.
Game and Parks worked with the National Park Service on the project, which consisted of distributing 1,000 mussels – 500 fatmucket and 500 plain pocketbook mussels – in Cub Creek at Homestead National Monument of America.
The project was years in the making, according to Jesse Bolli, Homestead’s natural resource management specialist, who said the idea grew out of a conversation he had with Game and Parks workers at a conference.
“We started talking about mussels and habitats and it kind of snowballed from there,” he said. “We’ve been working, trying to get mussels in Cub Creek since 2017 and finally this year were able to get the inventory done.”
The mussels were distributed by hand along the banks of Cub Creek to avoid being swept downstream by the current.
Bolli hoped volunteers could get into the creek to spread the mussels, but rising water levels confined them to the banks.
Dean Rosenthal, fisheries division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said it’s unknown why the two varieties have been decreasing in recent years.
“You find a lot of mussel fragments of various species, but nothing new,” he said. “Is it because of impoundments, barriers, water quality? Those are things we don’t really know for sure, but mussels are an indicator species and part of the ecosystem. They just helps water quality. It’s like taking one element out of an ecosystem and it’s out of balance. It’s not something you want to do.”
Mussels are not able to survive in still waters like lakes, so dams that block river flow have threatened their habitat. Sedimentation and pollution smother their river bed habitat. There’s also exotic species like zebra mussels, which attach to almost any hard surface including native mussels. Zebra mussels reproduce so quickly and abundantly that the native mussels' movement, feeding and reproductive behaviors are stifled.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Midwest had some of the highest numbers of mussel species nationally. But currently in states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, more than half of the 78 known species are classified as federally endangered, threatened or a state species of special concern.
Cub Creek was surveyed around one month ago to get an idea how many mussels were present.
“Before we start introducing a bunch of new mussels we wanted to know what mussels were present in the creek,” Bolli said. “If there was a population of either of these species in the creek we probably would have held off on the project. Everything worked out and the survey showed there was a good habitat.”
During the survey, 311 live mussels were found in nearly a mile of the creek. The majority of live mussels were pimpleback and mapleleaf species, with a single live pink papershell and a single live fragile papershell also encountered. Other shells found included the giant floater, white heelsplitter and fingernail clams.
Joe Cassidy, a fish culture supervisor with Nebraska Game and Parks, said the distributed mussels were placed in specific areas of the creek where they can be monitored.
“Generally, we mark every one of them some way or another,” he said. “Some use a PIT (Passive Integrative Transmitter) tag we glue on them that has unique identifier numbers on it. And it knows things about them even the mussels don’t know about themselves. We generally put glue dot tags on, too, just a dot of glue so we know if it’s our mussel and not a native one.
“Initially, we were really anxious to go out and see our success and maybe we did it a little too much,” he said. “What you’re hearing from around the country is to sample lightly. Once you pick them up and dig them out of their home you change their growth and survivability.”
Cassidy added Game and Parks workers will probably check on the mussels distributed Wednesday around twice a year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.