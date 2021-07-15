Mutton busting event held at the Jefferson County Fair

Intermittent rains at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds posed an additional challenge for the young kids, as they prepared to participate in the mutton busting event Wednesday evening.
With a mix of excitement and fear, they held on tight to their sheep as they waited for the gates to open into the horse arena.
A couple of kids were quickly caught from the excessively bucking woollybacks, while others fell quickly and brushed themselves off. Still fewer were able to hang on long enough to score points, often accompanied with determined and triumphant looks.
Some of the younger, newer riders seem surprised by their bruised bodies and feelings as their parents carry them out of the arena. Old pros dusted themselves off and went to talk about their ride and watch the other participants. But everyone received applause from their fellow participants and the audience in the stands.
Thirty-three kids participated in mutton busting at the Jefferson County Fair in Fairbury on Wednesday: Jack Adan, Jaden Adan, Joe Adan, Layla Alvarcz, Camden Bata, Amira Bata, Knox Bennet, Dwen Davis, Knox Ferris, Calvin Georgi, Anna Gill, Avery Gill, Maxton Gill, Brady Hinrichs, Kody Hinrichs, Tucker Hinrichs, Hudson Hipka, Carter Horky, Jonah Lovgren, Sawyer Lovgren, Samantha Mayfield, Zachary Mayfield, Colter Rosner, Barkier Sadd, Cohn Sadd, Easton Schmidt, Jackson Schmidt, Owen Shmidt, Bently Smith, Sophie Skiles, Oliver Svoboda and Treston Wood.
Sophie Skiles received first place with 78 points, followed by Barkier Sadd with 77 points, and Brady Hinrichs with 72 points.
Skiles, 5, won with a unique approach, riding her sheep backwards. She said she got the idea from her sister, and that this ride was her personal best.
“I usually get to like right here, and then I have to get pulled off because I get too close to the fence,” Skiles said, gesturing to about a quarter of the length of the arena, and half the distance of what she managed to ride that evening.
Skiles said she’s been riding for two years so far, and that she intends to keep participating.
“It’s just a basic way to get kids started in rodeo,” David Cox, an attendant at the event, said. “It’s a good way to learn to step on up to the bigger ranks later on in life.”
Cox said he hopes all the participants just have fun, and nobody gets hurt.
Bently Smith, 8, said he has been mutton busting for three years. He gave a tip for anyone who wants to try and participate.
“Just hold on,” Smith said.
There are still activities taking place through the end of the week, including a junior fair exhibitor breakfast at the 4-H building at 7a.m. on Friday. There will also be a prime rib sandwich supper will be held that evening from 5-7p.m., followed by the USAC midget races at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
An antiques roadshow event will be held at 7p.m. in the 4-H building and team roping will be held at 7p.m. at the horse arena.
Saturday highlights include a Little Tuggers tractor pull at 4p.m. an open horse show will be held at the arena at 7p.m., in addition to the second night of racing at the grandstand.
Events wrap up Sunday, July 18 with a tractor show from 9a.m to 4p.m. There will be blacksmith demonstrations all day and a livestock auction at 1p.m. mud tug-of-war will be held at 3p.m., followed by egg Russian roulette at 4p.m. Events finish with the open horse show Sunday at 4p.m., and exhibits are released at 8p.m.