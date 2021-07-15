Mutton busting event held at the Jefferson County Fair

Sophie Skiles received first place with 78 points, followed by Barkier Sadd with 77 points, and Brady Hinrichs with 72 points.

Skiles, 5, won with a unique approach, riding her sheep backwards. She said she got the idea from her sister, and that this ride was her personal best.

“I usually get to like right here, and then I have to get pulled off because I get too close to the fence,” Skiles said, gesturing to about a quarter of the length of the arena, and half the distance of what she managed to ride that evening.

Skiles said she’s been riding for two years so far, and that she intends to keep participating.

“It’s just a basic way to get kids started in rodeo,” David Cox, an attendant at the event, said. “It’s a good way to learn to step on up to the bigger ranks later on in life.”

Cox said he hopes all the participants just have fun, and nobody gets hurt.

Bently Smith, 8, said he has been mutton busting for three years. He gave a tip for anyone who wants to try and participate.

“Just hold on,” Smith said.