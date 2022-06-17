NAPA owners celebrate 50th anniversary

In June 1972, Don Weaver opened the NAPA City Motor Supply at 612 Bell St. in Beatrice. On Friday, Greg Weaver, the second generation owner of the auto parts store, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the store in the same location.

Weaver said he remembers the trucks being unloaded and helping to set up the store as they started to serve customers.

“I was in Jr. High at the time and remember helping and delivering parts on my bike,” said Weaver.

Weaver said NAPA is one of the last automotive chains that allow individual ownership. They have been in existence 97 years. Currently there are over 6,000 parts stores which are corporate owned and over 16,000 auto care centers.

“It’s a family business and when I went to college, I knew I wanted to return to Beatrice and take over the store,” said Weaver.

Weaver’s wife, Louann, and their children, Miles, Scott and Nicole, were all helping with the celebration and were home from Oregon, Omaha and Iowa, respectively, for Father’s Day.

Angie Baumfalk, Delivery and Counter Sales Manager, has been an employee at NAPA City Motor Supply for five years.

“It’s a family atmosphere. I like that our customers become friends and not just a face,” said Baumfalk.

Weaver said that there been a lot of changes in the business over the years.

“We were totally paper catalogs when we first started. We got our first computer in 1984 and it was massive. It looked like a refrigerator. With all of the parts available, the computerization is necessary,” said Weaver. “We had a full machine shop, but that has gone by the wayside. We do turn flywheels and resurface steel parts like exhaust manifolds, in addition to the parts we keep on hand.

"We are so appreciative of Beatrice and the community for their support over the last 50 years.”

