Nation-wide labor shortage hits home

Signs beckoning employees to “apply now” are as common on restaurant and retail storefronts as advertisements for their daily specials or seasonal shopping offers.

Across the United States, and in Beatrice, those signs seem like permanent decorations. They’re the visible bruises of an economy lacking in labor. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the labor force in Gage County has dropped by nearly 500, from 10,969 in March of 2020 to 10,502 in December 2021, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Many economists have taken to calling this national economic trend the “Great Resignation” or the “Great Reshuffle.” In most places, it manifests as staffing shortages.

Karen Stohs, regional manager for the Department of Labor office in the 13 county southeast Nebraska area, said signs are showing that about half of the labor force the state lost will return between 2022-2023.

“But still, our labor force participation as a whole is down,” Stohs said. “And that’s because of the pandemic, early retirement and people just figuring out how to live differently. Maybe they just live on one income and make adjustments to the style of their living. You see those one income families, where maybe the other parent stays home with their children, and maybe they’ll go back into the workforce at a later time.”

While the issue affected most aspects of the economy, Stohs said some industries took it harder than others.

“The food and hospitality industries are probably the biggest that have lost workers,” she said. “That’s probably due to the type of demands on the individuals with those working hours and the type of work they have to do.”

Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said the labor shortage is taking its toll on the local economy, especially in the industries Stohs mentioned.

“The shortage has shown itself most acutely in the services sector, where numerous businesses in our community have had to cut back hours and even close locations temporarily just because of the lack of workers,” he said. “We have jobs everywhere. Workers, not so much… As we move forward, how we try to make modifications, how we try to accommodate for serving the public is going to be a challenge. It’s a very difficult situation for employers.”

Wirth said childcare presents a challenge for some parents wanting to get back into the labor force. He tossed around an idea of the City helping to subsidize childcare for certain families.

Wirth also said stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits contributed to the problem.

But even when those checks stopped coming, workers didn’t race back into the workforce. Stohs said she and her staff help businesses work through the ongoing workforce crisis.

“Any company, any business that’s willing to listen, we’ll talk with them about what they’re willing to do to retain their current workforce,” she said. “We’re helping them to look at how an employee can grow in the company.”

Private companies aren’t the only places crunching to make due with smaller staffs. Jason Alexander, Beatrice Public Schools superintendent, said the district has many open positions, especially those in kitchen, custodial and para work.

Alexander said, for public employers, the problems will likely get worse before they get better.

“We’re heading for a situation where the private industry is able to out-compete publicly funded entities because of the wage-per-hour we’re able to pay versus what private industries can pay,” Alexander said. “At some point, the gap is going to get so wide, and we’re going to find ourselves in a very difficult situation.”

Though, Alexander said there are still plenty of advantages to working in the school system, including hours and time off.

“The work schedule itself is probably more conducive to the family,” he said.

In the long run, Stohs said Beatrice has the chance to buck the trend by making itself more appealing to potential residents and workers. In 2019, according to U.S. Census data, 4,795 residents of Gage County commuted outside of the county for their jobs. 3,761 residents worked inside the county, and 2,326 commuted from other counties to Gage County for work.

“We really need to look at what other areas are doing to draw individuals into their communities and think about what we as a county and a community can do,” Stohs said.

