The National Honor Society at Beatrice High School inducted 23 new students on Friday evening.

The new members joined 40 upperclassmen in membership.

Sponsor Stephanie Coudeyras welcomed guests saying the ceremony was an opportunity to publicly recognize students that have exhibited the qualities that NHS represents.

“Each of these attributes is represented by a candle,” she said. “These four candles each shed their separate light, but together they represent the light of knowledge.”

The Lighting of Candles Ceremony included candles for scholarship, leadership, citizenship, and service.

After each student was introduced as they took the stage. They lit a candle and recited the National Honor Society pledge.

Sponsor Jaxson Kenton said the evening was to recognize students in academic achievement who have already demonstrated their excellence.

“These students have demonstrated incredible character,” he said.

Kenton continued that students would not be able to achieve this milestone without their families.

“Thank you to the families of our current and our new NHS members for your constant encouragement, support and guidance,” he said.

Current officers, Riley Schwisow, Treyton Baehr, Sonia Romero Benavides, and Grace Ideus were recognized for the dedication to NHS.

“Being a member of NHS is a significant achievement and one that should be recognized of all our scholars.”