Natural Vibes opened in Beatrice in February with the goal of helping people improve their mind, body and soul.

Partner Amy Redd said they wanted to provide a space where people could hang out, work out or chill out.

She had come to Beatrice from Houston, Texas to visit her sister.

“I guess I was at a transitional time, and we had always wanted to start a business together,” she said. “We looked at the Poling building and I put in an offer right away.”

Redd said she packed up her home in October 2019 and moved to Beatrice to begin renovations on the building. Remodeling lasted two years with a lot of recycled materials from flooring and trim used throughout the space.

The upstairs of the building had been a residence and had been sealed off, but now Redd calls the space her home.

Redd said everything with the project just seemed to work out.

“We would meet people or grants would become available to help us in the process,” she said. “A stipulation of the sale was that we refurbish the Poling sign which will start this spring.”

“We tried to do something special and unique in every space of the building,” she said. “We carefully designed each area.”

Customers can sit, relax and enjoy refreshments such as coffees, teas, and botanical elixirs in the lounge. Healthy snacks are also available including homemade organic muffins.

“My mom makes the muffins and we sell out almost every day,” she said.

The space is designed with the intention of bringing the outdoors in with natural lighting and filters, recycled wood and soothing music.

Merchandise is set up in the corner of the shop to include hand cream, lip butter, essential oil sprays, room fresheners and jewelry.

The studio space hosts sunrise yoga, belly dancing class and can be rented for a business meeting or party. The lights can be dimmed or brightened depending on the atmosphere needed. Audio visual is also available.

The room was built to be symmetrical, so the windows match the mirrors.

Partner Ashley Carroll will be providing nutrition counseling in March as an added service at Natural Vibes.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I really like that I can work in an environment with my family and do what I love all day.”

An infrared sauna is available from $25 an hour depending on the package chosen. A shower room is also attached which is ADA accessible.

“Some people like to do the hot and cold therapy,” she said. “People can use the space as they want to for an hour.”

“There are numerous medical benefits to the sauna including increased blood flow, muscle healing and pain relief.”

Redd said her personal favorite room was the massage room because of the quietness. A therapist will be beginning services soon.

Partner Angie Carroll has designed the website. Nvbeatrice.com offers a glimpse of services available and scheduling options.

Membership points can be accumulated by going to classes or using services in the Vibe Tribe. Gift cards are also available.

“We want everyone to have the same great experience. It’s been adventure.”