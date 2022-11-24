Nature Connections promotes history of rural Gage County

Mil and Ruth Penner have been working for about 15 years to develop The Nature Connection west of Beatrice.

“The land originally was my family dairy farm,” Mil said. “We had an interest in returning to the area. We thought this was a special place that we could offer something to kids and families."

The Penner’s started learning about the history of the area and the plants that were native. They have working to plant oak trees and tall grass prairie, as well as other species of plants and flowers.

“We have had a struggle trying to get the trees to grow because the deer would eat the small trees if we didn’t protect them,” Ruth said. “The plants around the house are mostly native, but they need to be able to survive without any special care because we’re not here during the summer months."

Both are longtime educators. Mill worked as a school social worker and Ruth was an early childhood special education teacher in Indianapolis, Ind. prior to retirement.

They developed The Nature Connection on six acres that allow students, clubs and families to visit and explore the area.

Mil and Ruth take group members on guided nature hikes around the property to identify plants and plants.

Sometimes groups make popcorn in a cast iron pot over a campfire or press apples for juice at the cook shack.

Ruth might also help children make a craft.

“We try to provide an educational opportunity. It establishes a connection between the environmental needs that we see in our lives,” Mil said.

Some of the different themes that the Penner’s have taught on were migratory birds, shelters, nests and habitats. This year’s themes have been on pollinators.

Mil and Ruth live in Denver, Colo., but return to provide programs in the spring and the fall at The Nature Connection.

“We want the kids to learn about the natural environment,” Mil said. “The land was gifted to us and we wanted people to enjoy it.”

For more information or to schedule a visit contact Ruth Penner at ruthpenner0@gmail.com or call 317-605-5491.