NDOL holds drive-thru job fair for those seeking employment

It’s been six months since the U.S. unemployment rate hit a record high of 14.7% this April.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor website, the state currently has roughly 41,460 or 4% of the population unemployed, which is below the national rate of 8.4%.
To help lower those unemployment figures in the southeast portion of the state, NDOL held a drive-thru job fair in the parking lot of their new location, 2317 N. Sixth St., in Beatrice on Wednesday, where people could gather information about open positions at area businesses.
Kari Janssen, workforce coordinator for business services specialist with NDOL, said over 30 employers gave information for the job fair, with more than 225 jobs available.
“Not just in Beatrice, but within a commutable distance of hiring employers,” Janssen explained. “Those positions are anywhere from entry level to experienced. Every shift, full-time, part-time, on-call, first shift, second shift, third shift. Manufacturing, healthcare, state jobs. There’s something for everyone.”
Support Local Journalism
Janssen said roughly 50 packets were made for the event, with the majority of them being picked up less than an hour into the two-hour fair. She said NDOL is also able to email the information to individuals even after the fair is over.
“Folks can come in any time, and we’ll help them look over those paper applications and make sure it’s the best possible, work on resumes, use our computers to get on websites for online applications, do a mock interview, or put them in connection with other jobs,” Janssen said, “because there’s more than just what’s in these packets.”
Janssen said NDOL will continue to have job fairs throughout the fall, and that more information about those events will be posted at the “NDOLSoutheast” Facebook page.
The Beatrice NDOL location is open from 8a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information about available jobs in Nebraska can be found at neworks.nebraska.gov
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Beatrice Daily Sun, is also hosting a virtual career event from Oct. 14-25, which includes over 330 companies from 21 states. Those wanting to pre-register or join the event when it is live can visit https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.