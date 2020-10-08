NDOL holds drive-thru job fair for those seeking employment

It’s been six months since the U.S. unemployment rate hit a record high of 14.7% this April.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor website, the state currently has roughly 41,460 or 4% of the population unemployed, which is below the national rate of 8.4%.

To help lower those unemployment figures in the southeast portion of the state, NDOL held a drive-thru job fair in the parking lot of their new location, 2317 N. Sixth St., in Beatrice on Wednesday, where people could gather information about open positions at area businesses.

Kari Janssen, workforce coordinator for business services specialist with NDOL, said over 30 employers gave information for the job fair, with more than 225 jobs available.

“Not just in Beatrice, but within a commutable distance of hiring employers,” Janssen explained. “Those positions are anywhere from entry level to experienced. Every shift, full-time, part-time, on-call, first shift, second shift, third shift. Manufacturing, healthcare, state jobs. There’s something for everyone.”

Janssen said roughly 50 packets were made for the event, with the majority of them being picked up less than an hour into the two-hour fair. She said NDOL is also able to email the information to individuals even after the fair is over.