Neapco celebrates 100th anniversary, 40 years in Beatrice

“We just don’t have enough people in the state,” Davidson said. “We’re constantly looking for people to add to the team that can add value, clear thinking. We’re looking for leaders, we’re looking for problem solvers, and we’re looking for them to make a career here whether it’s starting out as the newest guy on the floor, or somebody graduating from college and starting as one of our technical forces.”

Davidson said Neapco provides long-term employment and job security for area residents. In addition, he said they’re active in humanity programs like the YMCA and United Way.

“We really want to value our assets, and a lot of those are relationships,” Davidson said. “Our people are our greatest asset. And I would say that for all of Neapco, not just Beatrice. So we really want to continue to strengthen that relationship, provide that ongoing training where people can actually have a progression through and do different types of work, if they so choose.”

“We look at ourselves as kind of a family,” Davidson said. “It’s a large family, but still a family, and we want to look out for each other. That’s part of our vision, mission and goals. Look out for our people, look out for our customers, look out for our suppliers and our community, and how do we move all of those forward.”

