Nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in last week

Public Health Solutions this week reported nearly 40 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in southeast Nebraska.

According to a press release, in the last week there have been 15 new cases in Gage, 19 in Saline and three in Fillmore Counties. There have been no additional cases confirmed in Jefferson or Thayer counties.

The additions bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Public Health Solutions’ district to 831.

Of those, there have been 126 in Gage, 628 in Saline, 19 in Jefferson, 31 in Fillmore and 27 in Thayer counties.

These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic, the press release stated.

From Aug. 19-26, Public Health Solutions received 484 lab results. Of those, 37 were positive, 445 were negative and two were inconclusive, for a positivity rate of 7.64%.

A cumulative total of 8,918 tests have been administered in the district with an overall testing positivity rate of 10.73%.

Weekly and overall positivity rates for the district increased slightly this week, however no new cluster outbreaks have been identified during this reporting period. Public Health Solutions’ Risk Dial and Data Dashboard are updated weekly by 9 a.m. on Friday and can be viewed on our website www.phsneb.org.

