Nearly 80 children participate in beef show

Around 80 area youth competed for showmanship honors at the beginning of the Beef Show during the Gage County Fair on Friday.

At the show, 22 heifers and steers were shown in the market division and 72 beef animals were exhibited during the breeding section.

The daylong event was watched by a full barn of parents, grandparents and other community members in extreme heat. It was also livestreamed and recorded for YouTube viewing courtesy of Diode Communications and Shawn Kracke.

Johnnie Johnson served as the Judge for the Beef and Meat Goat shows.

Johnson was born, raised and resides in Northeast Nebraska. He has been involved in the livestock industry and show arena all of his life. Johnnie raises club calves and SimAngus breeding stock.

In addition to the many county fairs, Johnnie has had the privilege of judging in 24 states, Brazil and New Zealand.

Johnson has served on the Burt County Fair Board and as the Fair Manager for several years.

“This is the biggest crowd that I ever judged in front of at a county fair level," Johnson said. "The number of animals was incredible and the quality of the showman, the breeding and the market animals were outstanding."