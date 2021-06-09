Nebraska Attorney General speaks to Beatrice Kiwanis club

“I really do think each one of us as citizens, particularly if we have young people in our homes, need to be aware of the fact that the tech world wants to engage you and your children on computer screens as long as possible, to gather as much information as possible,” Peterson said. “And I think we really need to kind of change our usage levels. Technology has its purpose, but we can’t let them consume us, because they want to consume us. So I would want that message, to say ‘you know, maybe I need to wean myself off how much I’m on social media or other things, and only go on a real need basis.’ I’m being a little fatherly there, grandfatherly, but from what I see as to how they use it, it is really concerning.”