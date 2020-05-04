Nebraska cases jump more than 250

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska on Monday.
The department's COVID-19 dashboard listed 5,910 cases statewide as of noon Monday. That was up from 5,659 Sunday night.
Lancaster County had 381 cases as of Monday, according to its reporting, which would be a huge increase over the 302 cases reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday. The state had listed 330 cases in Lancaster County as of Sunday.
Gage County had three additional confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 38. Jefferson County has had no new cases over the weekend, holding with a total of four confirmed cases.
