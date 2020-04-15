Nebraska Extension creates community health challenge

With many families cooped at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, communities are finding ways to have socially distanced fun outside, like having posters and teddy bears are scattered around town for kids to find while taking walks.
Nebraska Extension has created a way to reward people for being active through their Healthy N Fit Families challenge.
Each week in April, a fitness and nutrition challenge are listed on the Extension website. Last week, the challenges were to make a smoothie and go for a walk. Families are then asked like or follow @UNLfoodfitness on Facebook or Instagram, take a picture and doing the activity and tag them with the hashtag #healthyNfitfamilies, or email the photo to food@unl.edu.
The deadline each week is Fridays at 10 a.m. A post will then be randomly selected and announced Fridays at 5 p.m. to win a prize.
Natalie Sehi, extension educator for the Nutrition Education Program, said prizes have not been determined yet, but that they’ll relate to health and wellness like sports equipment and kitchen items.
“I think it’s important to be healthy and especially active. To be able to get outside or even just move in the house to help with stress,” Kayla Colgrove, a food, nutrition and health extension educator, said. “Then also kids are at home, so helping them learn to prepare foods and cook in the kitchen with family, just spend time together as a family, as well.”
Sehi said the challenge was made possible through a partnership with the Healthy Futures grant and funding through the National 4-H Council and United Healthcare. Other states participating in the Healthy Futures program are Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
“Even if they’re living alone, nutrition and being physically active are important, especially in situations where you are maybe trying to deal with stress,” Sehi said. “And a lot of us have a little more time on our hands because we are home all of the time, so fitting in a little physical activity each day is beneficial for both adults and children.”
Depending on the community’s response, Sehi said the challenge may extend through May. More information can be found at food.unl.edu.
