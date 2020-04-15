Nebraska Extension creates community health challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With many families cooped at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, communities are finding ways to have socially distanced fun outside, like having posters and teddy bears are scattered around town for kids to find while taking walks.

Nebraska Extension has created a way to reward people for being active through their Healthy N Fit Families challenge.

Each week in April, a fitness and nutrition challenge are listed on the Extension website. Last week, the challenges were to make a smoothie and go for a walk. Families are then asked like or follow @UNLfoodfitness on Facebook or Instagram, take a picture and doing the activity and tag them with the hashtag #healthyNfitfamilies, or email the photo to food@unl.edu.

The deadline each week is Fridays at 10 a.m. A post will then be randomly selected and announced Fridays at 5 p.m. to win a prize.

Natalie Sehi, extension educator for the Nutrition Education Program, said prizes have not been determined yet, but that they’ll relate to health and wellness like sports equipment and kitchen items.