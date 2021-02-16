Nebraska Public Power manager discusses continued need for energy conservation

As many communities participate in the rolling blackouts, with the potential for a second round as below freezing temperatures continue in much of the central United States, local public works providers are providing additional context to Southwest Power Pool’s energy emergency alert.
Thomas Kent, the president and chief executive officer of the Nebraska Public Power District, discussed how the blackouts affected most of the state in an online meeting Tuesday morning. He said to think of the emergency like a weather emergency similar to a tornado or ice storm, where advance and specific notice of a blackout may not be possible.
“This is an emergency, and when an emergency happens our operators take actions to ensure that the system reliability doesn’t degrade to the point where there’s an uncontrolled, widespread outage,” Kent said. “So once we see that coming, then we start going through our action plans to address those issue, then we start communicating with the customers impacted as best as we can. We do try, which we did with this event, to let people know ahead of time, and we were starting that outreach over the weekend about how cold it’s going to be and how tight things might be so people can be prepared.”
Kent said plans have been put together at the national level to see that health and safety electrical loads, like those affecting hospitals and nursing homes, are not interrupted if possible. He said some reports of outages lasting longer than 30 minutes may be due to unrelated and ordinary equipment failure.
“The challenge on a day like today is that normal operations are happening on top of these emergency events that we are trying to manage…We will continue to do our best to differentiate and communicate those differences,” Kent said.
Kent said more breakers needed to be open than originally planned to reduce the amount of power being used, creating more work for NPPD operators.
“As we rotate that, we have to open the next set before we close the first set in order to keep the load reduction,” Kent explained. “So part of the delay from 30 minutes to 45 minutes or more was just the magnitude of work that we were faced with this morning in order to manage that. I will say that there were some locations, and I don’t know if Scottsbluff was one off the top of my head, where the breakers did not close remotely, and we had to send technicians out to address that. So that would have, in a couple of isolated incidences, increased those outages where the remote close didn’t work because of the weather conditions.”
“One of the concerns that we have is when NPPD then reopens that breaker and they start having energy come back through, we don’t want our breakers to trip because all of a sudden now there’s a rush of energy coming through,” city administrator and Board of Public Works general manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said during the city council meeting Monday evening. “So we have made sure that we have staff ready tonight ready to go, that in the event that it were to occur overnight, we have staff that’s ready to go back out and make sure that our breakers are closed so that we can have the power flowing and we don’t have that issue.”
Kent said he is not aware of Southwest Public Power requesting energy conservation during the winter before, but that there has been rolling blackouts due to energy usage in the summer of 2012.
“If you recall, that summer with drought and the high irrigation loads, in July in the middle of the night we saw very high peaks,” Kent said. “And it wasn’t a generation issue at that time, but it was a transmission issue where we were unable to get electricity into the north central part of Nebraska because of constraints with the transmission system. For about an hour, we implemented rolling blackouts for about that 40-50 megawatt level in that north central part of the state again, to get the ability of getting energy in balanced with the load in that area.”
Kent said that there is a potential for rolling blackouts or other fuel restrictions for the next few days until temperatures get warmer. He said there is an increased chance for blackouts after 5p.m. and in the early morning due to peak electrical usage and people preparing for work or coming home.
“Right now as I look across our fleet, all of our plants are online except for two of our peaking units,” Kent said. “What we’ve been seeing with our peaking units is they’ve usually been holding them in reserve for the peak hours of the day, so I would expect that those two units will probably be called upon to operate again later this afternoon as the loads increase…We start to see that evening peak in the winter months. We usually see a morning peak and an evening peak tied to activities around people getting ready for the day or coming home at the end of the day.”
Kent noted that each individuals’ health and housing situations are different, and that he wants people to stay safe and warm as the power situation is resolved, but that energy conservation is still needed at this time.
“Things like turning the thermostat down a couple of degrees, putting on some extra blankets at night, if you’ve got a computer at home, don’t just let it go in sleep mode, but actually shutting it off and unplugging it if you’re not using it…If everyone does some of those little things, it might be a little bit of an inconvenience, added up it can make a big difference in times like these,” Kent said. “So hopefully people will continue to do that for the next few days as we continue through the end of this cold weather event.”
“People are asking what the City of Beatrice is doing,” Tempelmeyer said. “We’re doing all the same things. All thermostats are turned down in our buildings, we turned most of the stuff off that we could around there. We put all of the energy efficiency lighting that into our buildings over the last couple of years, and we continue to make those improvements. We’ve got stuff turned over to generators now that we can, so communications run on the generator now, because we don’t want to run that risk of it not firing up when they need it, so they just already switched over. So those are things that we’re doing to help curtail as much as we can. Hopefully within the next couple of days it just warms up. That’s what we all need, it just need to get a little warmer.”