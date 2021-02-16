Nebraska Public Power manager discusses continued need for energy conservation

“Things like turning the thermostat down a couple of degrees, putting on some extra blankets at night, if you’ve got a computer at home, don’t just let it go in sleep mode, but actually shutting it off and unplugging it if you’re not using it…If everyone does some of those little things, it might be a little bit of an inconvenience, added up it can make a big difference in times like these,” Kent said. “So hopefully people will continue to do that for the next few days as we continue through the end of this cold weather event.”

“People are asking what the City of Beatrice is doing,” Tempelmeyer said. “We’re doing all the same things. All thermostats are turned down in our buildings, we turned most of the stuff off that we could around there. We put all of the energy efficiency lighting that into our buildings over the last couple of years, and we continue to make those improvements. We’ve got stuff turned over to generators now that we can, so communications run on the generator now, because we don’t want to run that risk of it not firing up when they need it, so they just already switched over. So those are things that we’re doing to help curtail as much as we can. Hopefully within the next couple of days it just warms up. That’s what we all need, it just need to get a little warmer.”