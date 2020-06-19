Nebraska thunderstorms cause flooding, area prepares for more rain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A swift-water rescue was performed in northwest Beatrice Friday morning, as fast-moving floodwater moved a woman’s vehicle off North Blue Ridge Road into roughly three-to-four feet of water near the Big Blue River.

Just before 8a.m., the Beatrice Police Department deployed their Beatrice Emergency Armored Service, called the BEAST, to rescue Heidi Corey from her Chevrolet Suburban

Beatrice Fire and Rescue, DeWitt Fire and Rescue and Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies also arrived at the scene.

Driven by Officer Shane Mololey and with Lieutenant Jay Murphy as the passenger, the two reportedly pulled up to Corey’s vehicle, where she was able to crawl out of her window and enter the BEAST without injury.

Mololey said this is the first time the BEAST has been used in a water rescue. The police department acquired the vehicle last fall, which can also be used on other difficult driving surfaces, as well as by the department’s SWAT team.