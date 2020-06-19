Nebraska thunderstorms cause flooding, area prepares for more rain

A swift-water rescue was performed in northwest Beatrice Friday morning, as fast-moving floodwater moved a woman’s vehicle off North Blue Ridge Road into roughly three-to-four feet of water near the Big Blue River.
Just before 8a.m., the Beatrice Police Department deployed their Beatrice Emergency Armored Service, called the BEAST, to rescue Heidi Corey from her Chevrolet Suburban
Beatrice Fire and Rescue, DeWitt Fire and Rescue and Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies also arrived at the scene.
Driven by Officer Shane Mololey and with Lieutenant Jay Murphy as the passenger, the two reportedly pulled up to Corey’s vehicle, where she was able to crawl out of her window and enter the BEAST without injury.
Mololey said this is the first time the BEAST has been used in a water rescue. The police department acquired the vehicle last fall, which can also be used on other difficult driving surfaces, as well as by the department’s SWAT team.
“We have so much flooding around here and around the county that obviously it serves its purpose… It was pretty amazing to actually use it in action and see what it can do,” Mololey said. “You never want to use it in that aspect, but we’re glad that it does work, and it works perfectly. In those flooding waters it didn’t even budge.”
Beatrice received 5.48 inches of rain Thursday evening, as recorded by Beatrice Municipal Airport, and more rain more thunderstorms are predicted for the weekend into next week.
The National Weather Service announced Friday morning that thunderstorms are a possibility each day until Thursday, July 26, but that it is “too early to pin down any severe risk beyond Sunday.”
The City of Beatrice announced Friday that Chautauqua and Riverside parks are closed due to flood water levels. Center Street is also closed, and the city’s street department is sandbagging the West Court Bridge as a precaution.
Weather forecasts have put into question several Father’s Day weekend activities.
Beatrice Speedway announced that their season opener is now planned for Friday, June 26. Pit gates are scheduled to open at 5:30p.m., with hot laps 7p.m. and racing beginning at 7:30p.m.
On Friday morning, the Jay Husker Auto Club announced they are not canceling the city cruise night scheduled for Saturday at 7p.m. The club’s Father’s Day Show and Shine event has been moved to Huston’s Furniture Mart at 2200 Court Street. The club stated on Facebook that they will update there if the event needs to be moved again or postponed.
Ashley Furniture in Beatrice has not announced whether their annual fireworks show, scheduled for June 20 at dark, has been postponed or canceled.
