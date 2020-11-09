Nebraska under new DHM starting Wednesday

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced a new statewide Directed Health Measure to go into effect at 12:01a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 through the end of the month.

The DHM states that there should be six feet of separation between parties in all instances, including but not limited to gyms, health spas, bars, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches. For churches, weddings and funerals, parties are considered household members only.

Masks are required for all staff and patrons in any indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or longer. This includes, but is not limited to, salons, barbershops, pool halls and body art establishments. Bar patrons who are participating in games such as pool, darts, shuffleboard, etc. are required to wear a mask when not drinking or eating.

The DHM states that fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only. Extracurricular activities include both school and club sponsored events, with six feet of separation required between household units.