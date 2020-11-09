Nebraska under new DHM starting Wednesday

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced a new statewide Directed Health Measure to go into effect at 12:01a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 through the end of the month.
The DHM states that there should be six feet of separation between parties in all instances, including but not limited to gyms, health spas, bars, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches. For churches, weddings and funerals, parties are considered household members only.
Masks are required for all staff and patrons in any indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or longer. This includes, but is not limited to, salons, barbershops, pool halls and body art establishments. Bar patrons who are participating in games such as pool, darts, shuffleboard, etc. are required to wear a mask when not drinking or eating.
The DHM states that fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only. Extracurricular activities include both school and club sponsored events, with six feet of separation required between household units.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments may remain open for dine-in at 100% occupancy, with a maximum of eight individuals in a party. The DHM states that patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom or playing games, and with six feet of separation required between tables. Bar seating is permitted, but six feet of separation must be maintained between parties.
Churches and other places of worship will have no limit on occupancy under the DHM, but must maintain six feet of separation between household units. Other indoor gatherings will be limited to 25% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 10,000. Outdoor gatherings can remain at 100% rated occupancy.
The DHM defines that gatherings include, but are not limited to, indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
As with restaurants, groups shall be no larger than eight individuals, with six feet separation between groups required.
The DHM states that carnivals and dances indoors are prohibited. Dancing at wedding receptions is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats, and keep social distancing between groups. Dance recitals are permitted, but must follow gathering requirements.
Over 19,500 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nebraska in the last two weeks, according state Department of Health and Human Services. More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gage County in the last week alone.
