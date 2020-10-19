Nebraskans under new DHM as COVID-19 numbers increase

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase nationally and locally, Public Health Solutions has moved southeast Nebraska into an elevated risk of contracting the virus, and a new Directed Health Measure is scheduled to go into effect starting on October 21 until at least November 30.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, over 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last 14 days.

In addition to the DHM, Governor Pete Ricketts launched a campaign on Friday, Oct. 16, to encourage Nebraskans to avoid the “Three C’s” to help slow the spread of the virus: 1) crowded places, 2) close contact, and 3) confined spaces.

Changes to the DHM include that hospitals must maintain at least 10% of general and ICU beds at reserved capacity to treat COVID-19 patients in order to also continue elective procedures. Hospitals are also required to continue treating COVID-19 patients, and cannot transfer patients to create capacity for elective procedures.

Bars and restaurants can continue at 100% rated occupancy, but patrons are required to be seated on the premise unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing games. A maximum of eight individuals are allowed in a party, with groups larger than eight needing to be split to multiple tables.