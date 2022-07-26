New band teacher on the job at BHS

Nearly 80 Beatrice High School students stood in columns and rows on the BHS football field. Holding trombones, drums and other instruments, they moved in patterns under the gray skies of Tuesday’s 60 degree morning, practicing drills for their annual summer band camp.

They took orders from a new voice, commanded by Miranda Niemeier, the new BHS band director. Niemeier started her second day of work at Beatrice in the early, cloudy July morning, and she was all smiles.

“I love marching band,” she said. “The whole reason I wanted to be a band teacher was for marching band specifically. It’s just the sense of family and the culture around it of you always doing your best because you’re constantly being judged and looked at. You have to work to be better every single day.”

Driving from Lincoln, Niemeier had to be up extra early for the 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. band camp session.

“I know that if I’m lacking in energy, they will, too,” she said. “So I try to be as energetic as possible.”

Niemeier said the leaders of the band like senior and junior drum majors Emily Allen and Nicholette Brewer have done a great job of modeling energy and positive attitudes, despite the change to a new teacher.

“It’s been a really big adjustment, but they’re doing a really great job of adjusting,” Niemeier said.

“With [Niemeier], it’s easy to have a positive attitude,” Brewer said. “I’m not really one who likes change, but I’m happy that she’s here. She’s bringing a lot of good change.”

On Monday, the band marched all day in the rain. They worked on their more their first of three movements, which is composed of dozens of intricate movements.

During breaks, the band members congregate in circles and talked about their summers.

“I love band camp,” Allen said. “This feels like family. We’re a big team, and it’s great to be together again.”

Niemeier said she’s happy to be in Beatrice. She worked for one year at Wilcox, which had a band size of about 15 students. She went to high school at Millard South, which had about 160 people in its band.

“I’m used to the bigger groups, and I’m excited to be back to it,” she said.

Niemeier’s passion for music stems from her days at Millard South.

“My whole career basically started in Omaha,” she said. “I did marching band at Millard South High School. My band director was Darren Meyers… and he was really a second father to me. I came from a really poor family. I didn’t have a lot of money. But he saw a lot of potential in me. He would buy me reads. He would buy me mouthpieces. He would pay for my honor band auditions. I want to repay that debt to him.”

Neimeier said she wants to bring the philosophy of instruction and care that changed her life to her work in Beatrice. She said she wants to model the idea that, no matter the circumstances, anyone can rise in music.

“It’s especially hard when you’re in a predominately male-dominated field of being a band director,” she said. “I remember my first year: All the vendors and everyone thought I was the bus driver. They didn’t think I was the band director.”

Neimeier graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2021.

The band will hold a public exhibition, where it will show its first movement, play its second movement and perform pep band songs for the audience at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Niemeier said. “I know it can be hard having a new teacher, but I’ve really enjoyed working with these students so far. And they’re doing so well. If they keep rocking it, it will be a great year.”