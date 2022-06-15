New Beatrice apartments near completion

A new set of luxury branded apartments will open on the lot left vacant by Store Kraft Manufacturing.

The Heartland Flats building should pass its occupancy inspection in the coming weeks, NGC Group Project Manager Jeremy Cook said.

The apartments, located on 527 Irving St.—where one of Beatrice’s largest employers used to be—will open for occupants shortly after the inspection, Cook said.

“Right now, we’re working on a punch list throughout the floors,” Cook said. “We’re working to schedule and coordinate the final inspections. In the next couple of weeks, we’re planning to have that… We’re trying to get a firm date nailed down on the occupancy inspection, but if all goes well, I would anticipate by the end of the month.”

Cook said the inspection is a standard procedure, which involves a checklist of items required for a safe environment. He said there are a couple of additional items to work on.

“The last thing to do on the to-do list is get the elevator inspector out and get that finalized and ready for use,” he said.

Available rooms range in price from $800 to $1,200, according to the Heartland Flats website. Representatives of AFC Reality Inc., Heartland Flats’ managing company, did not respond for before the time of publication.

The facility has 78 units, all composed of one or two bedroom apartments, and comes to Beatrice during a nationwide housing shortage, where renters and buyers seeking new homes are facing an uphill battle.

Beatrice issued a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, note to the developer for up to $1.36 million.

TIF is a way to incentivize development by diverting future property tax revenue increases to a public improvement project. In the case of this apartment, the plot’s base value last year by which the property tax is assessed was $25,000, meaning publicly funded organizations will receive their share of taxes based on that value.

Not all expenses are eligible under TIF, but City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer has stated that things like landscaping and utility extension are eligible.

Cook said there were no overwhelming hurdles during construction, though supply chain issues challenged the NGC crew and other contractors to be innovative.

“The project went pretty smoothly,” he said. “It’s very close to being complete.”

