New Beatrice fire station put into service

It’s the start of a new era for Beatrice Fire and Rescue, which officially moved into a new station on South Sixth Street this week.

Trucks were moved to the new station Thursday afternoon, and that was the first night a shift spent in the new building.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said workers have been gradually moving loads to the new station over the last few weeks, and the transition went smooth.

“We kind of pre-planned a lot of the vehicle placements in the apparatus bay and in the last few weeks have been moving items every time we came over, so it really wasn’t that big of a move Thursday.”

A key highlight of the new station is significantly more space than the previous station at the city auditorium. The apparatus bay in that building was around 6,000 square feet, compared to a 16,000 square feet apparatus bay in the new station.

“I think a couple comments I’ve heard were the things they liked the most are actually having space because you can walk between trucks without having to turn sideways. Vehicles were literally bumper to bumper at the old place and you’d have to move something to get something else out.”

Daake said the other key highlight workers appreciate is individual dorm-style living space for firefighters rather than an Army barracks-type living situation at the previous station.

The process to build a new station took almost exactly 20 years since a study regarding the fire station was started in 2001. That study took five years to complete, and plans were halted in 2008 due to the financial crisis.

Officials began to reexamine the possibility of building a new station again in 2014. In 2018 voters approved an additional half-cent sales tax to fund the station, which was bid to cost $8.3 million. The sales tax will be removed once the station is paid off in around 10 years.

Officials broke ground on the new station on South Sixth Street last spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0