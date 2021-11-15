New board looking to build an elementary school in Beatrice holds first meeting

A new public board organized to oversee plans for a new elementary school in Beatrice held its first meeting Monday morning.

Both the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Directors and Educational Services Unit 5 Board of Directors approved resolutions last Monday to enter into the agreement that forms the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency.

The interlocal agreement formed a new public body to plan a new school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project. Information provided by the school district stated the arrangement specifically allows school districts to partner with other public entities to address building issues without raising property taxes if the school district has the capacity to do so within the confines of its budget.

“Our purpose here today is basically to go through the agenda and take care of all the necessary requirements to establish this Southeast Nebraska Education Agency and begin the process of all the things necessary to get us to what we ultimately want to do, which is be able to purchase bonds for the school,” BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said.

The five-member board consists of Alexander, School Board members Jon Zimmerman and Lisa Pieper, ESU5 Administrator Brenda McNiff and ESU5 business manager Jan Reimer.

Much of the meeting consisted of steps to establish the board, including reviewing interlocal agreements, establishing the BPS administration building as the primarily place of business and electing board officers.

Alexander was named chairperson, McNiff as secretary and Zimmerman as treasurer.

“I just want to say thank you to each one of you for being willing to support this endeavor and be a part of it,” Alexander said. “It is new, it’s new for all of us but I do believe at the end of the day it will result in something that will be a great source of pride for all of us when it’s done.”

The newly-formed Southeast Nebraska Education Agency will be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit.

The entity will issue bonds and lease the building to the school district, likely for 5-7 years, with an expectation the agreement will be renewed several times.

The bonds will be payable from the revenues received from the new board and the bond holders will be paid from those lease revenues.

It has been stressed neither ESU5, the School Board or the new agency will be able to raise taxes, and BPS will not be able to exceed its $1.05 tax levy.

Headquartered in Beatrice, ESU5 is one of 17 ESUs in the state created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1965. It serves Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties.

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.

Five community meetings have been held in recent months, along with three smaller presentations to inform the community about these building issues, discuss options, answer questions, and address concerns.

Alexander has previously said all four current preschool through fifth grade buildings have fire code violations, health code violations, ADA compliance issues, and security and surveillance issues.

