The Homestead National Historical Park hosted a naturalization ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for Flag Day.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service welcomed 26 new U.S. citizens. The 26 candidates represented 14 different countries, including: Burma, India, Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Brazil, Vietnam, South Africa, Mexico, Somalia, Guatemala, the Philippines, and China.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. Citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling a set of requirements established by Congress. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights, and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. Citizens, including the right to vote.

Park Superintendent Betty Boyko welcomed guests to the event.

“It is fitting that we gather here because the authors of the Homestead Act of 1862 also extended an invitation to citizens of the world,” she said. “It provided the framework for immigrants to become citizens.”

Letters of congratulations were delivered by aides of the Nebraska Congressional Delegates Deb Fischer, Pete Ricketts, and Adrian Smith.

Homestead volunteer Bernadette Korslund spoke to new citizens.

“You have showed determination and courage,” she said. “You studied dutifully to pass the citizenship test. You’ve worked hard. The country will be enriched by your diversity.”

She gave a history of Flag Day.

“It started with 13 stars and 13 stripes. It has evolved like our country.”

Korslund came to the United States from France about 52 years ago.

“As you hear my accent, you are guessing that English is not my native language,” she said. “I did not speak English when I came here. I’m thankful for my citizenship.”

Immigration Services Officer Cody Fink presented the candidates for citizenship with a roll call and noting their country of birth.

The Honorable Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. presided over the Naturalization Ceremony, administered the Oath of Allegiance and provided congratulatory remarks.

“As new citizens I remind you that each right comes with a responsibility,” he said. “I look forward to the contributions that each of you bring today and in the future to our country.”

New citizen Troy McDonald of Kearney immigrated from Jamaica. He said the process took about four years.

“It’s good,” he said. “I respect it.”