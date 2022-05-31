New county supervisor comes with decade of experience

Dave Swavely was sworn in for his new role as Gage County District 4 Supervisor on Tuesday, May 31.

Last week, the committee set up to fill the vacancy of the late Dennis Byars selected Swavely among a total of five candidates to serve out the remainder of the term, which will last until January 2025.

Swavely will bring his knowledge of the private sector and his previous experience as a county supervisor to the Board.

Swavely, before moving to Gage County in 1981, worked for years in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

“I worked for Neapco my whole life,” he said. “And I had plenty of opportunities to climb up in the company.”

Swavely started working with machines for the manufacturing company but soon became a supervisor. He took numerous supervisory positions in the company, moving to Nebraska in 1981 when a Neapco opened a facility in Beatrice to work as the production manager—second in command.

Swavely said he learned flexibility and leadership in his roles.

“It gave me the opportunity to wear a lot of hats,” he said. “…I liked to go around the shop and talk to people,” he said. “I wanted to hear if they had a problem or not. If there was a problem, I would look into it. I would hear them out, and everybody knew that. And my door was always open.”

Swavely made use of that flexibility—knowing how to organize work and balance budgets—when a Gage County supervisor’s move from the community left a vacancy.

A selection committee appointed Swavely to serve the rest of the supervisor’s term in 1997. Swavely ran and was elected in 1998 and 2002 to serve two terms. He ran again for the 2007-2010 term but failed to win the votes needed for re-election.

“My heart wasn’t in it,” he said. “My wife’s health was deteriorating then.”

Swavely had two children with his wife Margaret, who died in 2010. Swavely retired from Neapco in 2020.

“I have a lot more time on my hands now than when I first took the role,” he said. “I really look forward to serving as supervisor again.”

Swavely said he doesn’t take the role of serving District 4’s nearly 2,000 voters lightly, especially given its circumstances.

“[Dennis Byars] has been around and has done lots and lots of good things for the community,” he said. “I don’t think I could ever fill his shoes.”

Swavely said he wants to bring both his passion for different opinions and his penchant for compromise to the Board. He said he hopes to continue in his role as county supervisor after the current term is up.

“As long as I can do it, as long as my health lets me, I want to do it,” he said. “I want to serve the people here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0