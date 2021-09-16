New Jersey painter visits Homestead as part of artist program

Homestead National Historical Park welcomed another artist and residence this season, painter Lucretia McGuff Silverman, who is planning to use different kinds of paint mediums to depict the area’s nature and landscapes.
Silverman is from Roosevelt, New Jersey, a small town east of the state’s capital, Trenton. She said Homestead and Roosevelt’s histories are similar in that they empowered people to have a place to live and work, but different in scale and the type of landscape, with her living in a wetland area.
“I have a large garden, and the whole idea of trying to sustain yourself from where you live and work with natural products, I’ve been playing with that,” Silverman said. “We’re contemplating making some charcoal for drawing materials, and possibly using some of the black walnuts to make walnut ink to use that in some art products. But I am interested in the Homestead life. I’m trying to sort of process how that can be worked through in images. I would like my paintings to tell the story of life there, or to tell the story of the continuation of working and living with the land.”
This is Silverman’s first time as an artist in residence, and she said she’s been trying to absorb the area and collect as many photographs as she can, which she will later use to paint her pictures.
“There’s no way that I can respond to it in only two weeks, but to me, the openness of the plains and the sky is what has immediately impacted me,” Silverman said. “Also, although it hasn’t really shown up in any of my work so far, I’ve been fascinated by the movement of the creatures, of how much life is out there in the prairies. You hear them rustling, you can see deer, you flush out some birds, and lots and lots of monarchs. I understand that they’re really doing a lot of their migrating right now, so that’s exciting.”
Silverman has completed one piece so far, using pastels to depict a sunset captured at the Homestead earlier this week.
“I find the skies as interesting as the prairie…I brought with me acrylics, pastels, water color and a variety of pens and inks. It’s hard to tell until you come and react to a landscape, at least for me, to know what medium will be good for each subject, so I brought the whole art store,” Silverman said. “This started out as a water color, but it demanded pastel.”
Silverman said it’s important for artists to depict things like the Homestead in their various mediums, because it allows them to visualize a thought or idea that could bring new perspectives to a viewer.
Visitors of the Homestead could learn about these perspectives firsthand, as Silverman said she plans to sit on the porch at Homestead’s visitor’s center from 10a.m.-12p.m. next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and paint from some of her photos.
“I think it’s just learning a little different viewpoint of something that really means a lot to them, since this place seems to mean a lot,” Silverman said.
Examples of Silverman’s pieces can be found at her Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman Facebook page. She said she’ll be working with the material she collects from Homestead long after her residency is over.
Homestead has participated in the Artist in Residence program with the National Park Service for 12 years now, hosting artists to help connect visitors with the park and its meanings using various art forms.
“The Artist-in-Residence program is extremely valuable. It gives park visitors an opportunity to not just see Homestead and its story themselves, but see it through the eyes of the artist, which can be very moving and powerful,” Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler said.
Homestead has two more residents this year, including photographer Dana Fritz of Lincoln, Nebraska from Oct. 3 – 17 and muralist Ashley Pierce of Columbus, Ohio from Oct. 17 – 30.