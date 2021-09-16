New Jersey painter visits Homestead as part of artist program

Homestead National Historical Park welcomed another artist and residence this season, painter Lucretia McGuff Silverman, who is planning to use different kinds of paint mediums to depict the area’s nature and landscapes.

Silverman is from Roosevelt, New Jersey, a small town east of the state’s capital, Trenton. She said Homestead and Roosevelt’s histories are similar in that they empowered people to have a place to live and work, but different in scale and the type of landscape, with her living in a wetland area.

“I have a large garden, and the whole idea of trying to sustain yourself from where you live and work with natural products, I’ve been playing with that,” Silverman said. “We’re contemplating making some charcoal for drawing materials, and possibly using some of the black walnuts to make walnut ink to use that in some art products. But I am interested in the Homestead life. I’m trying to sort of process how that can be worked through in images. I would like my paintings to tell the story of life there, or to tell the story of the continuation of working and living with the land.”

This is Silverman’s first time as an artist in residence, and she said she’s been trying to absorb the area and collect as many photographs as she can, which she will later use to paint her pictures.