New local businesses expected in 2021

There are four weeks until the New Year, and along with several expected developments nationally and locally, there are two new businesses expected to open in Beatrice in 2021.
Stan Meyer, owner of the former Shopko building at 123 N. 24th Street, said renovations have been taking place for Bomgaars to move into the space. He estimated their opening date to be in February or March next year.
Bomgaars Supply, Inc. is a farm and ranch retail chain based in Sioux City, Iowa, with approximately 2,500 employees and 96 stores across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado and Wyoming.
The company sells items in a variety of categories, including lawn and garden, footwear and clothing, farm, pet, automotive, electrical, plumbing, hardware, housewares, and toys, and approximately 12-20 employees from the local area will work at the store, according to a press release.
One of Meyer’s other properties, Indian Creek Mall at 2205 N. Sixth St., may also see new business soon.
Meyer announced that after more than 20 years of business, Super China Buffet will permanently close on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was a big factor in the closure, and that people can still order takeout from there in the meantime.
“Buffets got hurt real bad, probably worse than most other restaurants because buffets were closed down for so long,” Meyer said. “COVID was probably 95% of the reason they closed.”
Meyer said a new tenant is currently looking at the space, and that it will not be filled by another restaurant. Meyer said he always looks to lease to businesses with national exposure in order to bring that advertising and retail experience to Beatrice.
“We always look for something that will draw additional shoppers to town, which will help everybody,” Meyer said. “We’re very fortunate that Bomgaars chose Beatrice in these times. With the highest sales taxes in the state, we’re real fortunate to get any new businesses right now.”
Meyer noted that the strip mall he owns north of Indian Creek Mall is 100% leased.
“As soon as we lease the additional spaces by the Super China Buffet, the mall will be 90-95% leased,” Meyer said. “So we’re really aggressive on the leasing and our rental rates to keep it full in a time when a lot of shopping centers are closing.”
