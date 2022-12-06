New mayor and City Council members take oath

Bob Morgan, the new mayor, and newly elected council members were sworn in on Monday evening during the regular City Council Meeting.

Stan Wirth, the outgoing mayor, said the last eight years has been a rewarding experience just before relinquishing his chair.

“I want to thank the citizens of Beatrice for allowing me the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” he said.

He said all of the staff and volunteers in the City of Beatrice has his enduring respect and gratitude.

“I see staff going above and beyond their duties," Wirth said. "I’ve witnessed the true dedication for what they do in our community. Hopefully my involvement has made a difference, but I know full well that I did nothing alone. It was a part of a team.”

Joe Billesbach, Richard Clabaugh and Stan Wirth were honored with plaques for their service.

Bob Morgan was sworn in as mayor. Duane Ruh and Terry Doyle took the oath of office as city council members. Dave Eskra was absent, however, is also a new council member.

Mike McLain was reinstated and will also continue on the city council as President.

Bob Morgan said he was excited for the next four years as mayor.

“I believe communication and customer service in each ward is important. I encourage the two representatives to work together,” he said.

He continued with other organizational ideas he has for the council and noted that he planned to have a work session in January.

“I believe that if we fail to plan, we will fail," Morgan said. “I look forward to the next four years and the challenges that we have in improving Beatrice."