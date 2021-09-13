New mural highlights Beatrice history

“It kind of brings more creativity to the town, a little more color, a little more pop,” Saathoff said. “I feel like this illustration, and the one down the street, just brings more life to downtown.”

Saathoff said she has a background in graphic design, but that the 30 by 80 foot space along Lepant Law Office is her first mural.

“I’m a little shocked at how big it is,” Saathoff admitted. “I don’t know why I chose to do something that big for the first one. But I think the beginning was the hardest, because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I’m also not confident with being really high up here. I’ve been asked by a couple of other businesses and towns to do some for them. I don’t know if I’d do one this big again, but I’ll definitely do smaller ones.”

Since Saathoff works full-time, she said she spent evenings and weekends finishing the mural, with lots of honks of encouragement from those driving by, and even some help from Beatrice Police officers, who will see this mural across from their department for years to come.

Sothan said this project was supported through community donations largely from Big Give Gage, the Gage County Foundation, the Hevelone Foundation, Lepant Law Office, Mead Lumber and Main Street Beatrice.