New mural to highlight Beatrice landmarks

“I just think it’s kind of a cool project to bring a little color to downtown, and also reflect the past with all the different buildings, but in a modern design,” Rinne said. “I was really excited when Michael approached me with this project, and it’s been a lot of fun to work on it so far.”

Rinne said that one reason he may have been chosen for the project is that he’s painted roughly 80 sets for Community Players, making his art style recognizable to the community. He said he focused on landmarks that were important to Beatrice, but also were pretty to look at.

“Some downtown buildings that have had businesses in the past may be empty at the moment, but just kind of looking at the past and the beautiful design, but also at what might go into those buildings in the future,” Rinne explained.

Sothan said no set plans have been made for other installations yet, but that Main Street is looking at doing art in the alley between Court and Ella streets along Fifth and Seventh streets, as well as reincorporating some vintage-inspired advertisements that used to adorn some of the buildings downtown.

“With our downtown, we’ve had a large amount of success in recent years with some building improvements, with added businesses,” Sothan said. “We felt like this was a great compliment to that.”

Updates on the mural’s progress can be found at the Main Street Beatrice Facebook page, as well as mainstreetbeatrice.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.