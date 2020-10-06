New pumpkin patch opens west of Beatrice

A new haunt has appeared roughly 20 miles west of Beatrice.

Skeletons, werewolves and other creatures lead courageous visitors up a winding path to the Jurgens Pumpkin Patch.

Once there, families can walk a skeleton trail, play mini golf, decorate fall signs, take pictures and, of course, shop for pumpkins.

The business is owned by siblings Nick Jurgens and Tabetha Frank and operated by their family.

Jurgens said they’ve planted pumpkins to sell in town for nearly 15 years, and that opening a patch is a goal they’ve had forever. He said the patch first opened two weeks ago, and will be a fall staple in the area “hopefully for years to come.”

“We would have done it 10 years ago, but we have kind of been nervous about doing it. It’s been phenomenal. We couldn’t have even imagined how great last weekend would be,” Jurgens said.

Area residents may recognize some decorations from Jurgens’ Nick J Computer Doctor in Beatrice, as well as photo cutout boards used in the Night of the Great Pumpkin event downtown.

Jurgens and Frank said opening the pumpkin patch this year ended up being a good substitute for the Great Pumpkin trick-or-treating event being canceled.