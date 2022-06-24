New record set in fundraiser for Blue Valley

Participants in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition had a busy six weeks, and set fundraising records for an area organization.

Each year participants hold a variety of personal fundraisers to generate money for Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

This year there were five participants in the event, Jamie Miller sponsored by Woods Bros. Realty, Britney Kotas sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital, Twin Rivers Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram, Kotas Construction, State Bank of Odell and Vitosh Ag Services, Courtney Schlake sponsored by Edward Jones, SB Travel and RP Painting, Ethan Jordan sponsored by the Beatrice Police Department, Zoellner Ford and 402 Sports Bar and Grill, Amanda Fanning sponsored by Beatrice American Legion, Inline Healing and Envision Landscape.

On Friday morning Jordan was declared the winner, raising $27,162 for Blue Valley.

“Ethan did a bunch of fundraisers,” said BVCH Mental Health Director Amber Ferguson. “He had one just about every day he was off work as a police officer. His family and friends had many events throughout the six weeks.”

Jordan far surpassed the previous all-time record in the contest, which has been going on for 34 years, by raising $27,162. He surpassed the previous record by around $11,000.

“We knew this was all going to a good place and had a lot of support from the community,” Jordan said. “We had a lot of people from the Beatrice area show up and the consensus was that we need this now more than ever and everybody was really generous. It really impressed me… I want to thank everybody who donated. It’s too many people to list.”

Jordan said the biggest fundraiser he did was “Jail and Bail,” where people could put bounties out on their friends in the community who would then be “arrested” and their friends and family would donate money to bail them out.

As the winner, Jordan will receive a Stetson hat, traveling trophy and a ride in the Homestead Days parade.

“I have a unique job where I talk to people who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues and try to do everything I can to help them, but Blue Valley is really the best avenue I can point people to,” He said. “That's why I agreed to do this. Blue Valley is sometimes the lifeline people need to help them deal with substance abuse and mental health.”

Jordan’s individual record wasn’t the only one broken. The five participants also set a new group record with $78,485 raised. The previous record, set in 2021, was $56,210.

“It's super impressive and I just was so excited to announce to the community what impact they had,” Ferguson said. “It’s phenomenal to think that in six weeks, the candidates and their supporters could raise this amount of money in such a short time. It allows us to provide the best services possible to the community related to mental health and substance abuse services. It is super helpful for us to expand our services.”

