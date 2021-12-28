New restaurant opens its doors in Beatrice

Beto’s Restaurant is as much an art gallery as it is a place to eat.

Behind tables wearing red and white checkerboard coverings, sprawl murals and paintings depicting lush and mountainous landscapes, inspired by the Central American homelands of its owners.

Roberto and Jeannete Montejo, from Guatemala and El Salvador respectively, opened Beto’s on Dec. 15. The two had never managed a restaurant before.

“This is completely new,” Roberto said. “It’s been good. The community has been supportive.”

Roberto moved to the United States almost two decades ago, chasing the opportunity to help his family. He’s owns a body shop and has worked in painting for much of his life.

Jeannete labored at restaurants but never managed one of her own. She works as the head cook of Beto’s, which serves burritos, enchiladas and other Hispanic fare with a special touch of El Salvadorian.

“I learned it from my mother,” Jeannete said. “It’s a taste of where I come from.”

Jeannete said her and Roberto started the restaurant to allow their family to work together.

“All we really wanted was to have the type of work that we could do as a family and would bring the community together,” Jeannete said. “Working and sticking together are the most important things.”

Roberto amplified Jeannete’s sentiment, saying he hopes Beto’s becomes a family hotspot. To him, chasing after material things can only get you so far. Family, on the other hand, lasts even after you’re gone.

“My idea is to make a place for family,” he said. “In the summer, I’d like to put the grill outside, tables outside and music outside where families can gather.”

In the months to come, Roberto said he wants to start offering art lessons at the restaurant to kids in the community. He said he wants to teach them about the importance of art and especially of painting murals, which he said can pull in more tourists to a place like Beatrice.

The two said they’re thankful for the welcome they’ve felt in the community and that they hope to stay long-term in Beatrice.

Beto’s is located at 124 S 23rd St.

