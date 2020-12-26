New sheriff coming to Jefferson County

A new sheriff is preparing to take over in Jefferson County.

Matthew Schultz, the former chief deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as sheriff two weeks ago and will officially begin his role on Jan. 1.

“It’s something that I never thought I would get to when I first started,” he said. Here in the last couple of years I knew this was coming, but it wasn’t something I even thought about early on. I thought maybe I’d make it to sergeant or something like that.”

Schultz has been with the department since 2002, and was in Garden County for two years before that. He’s been the chief deputy in Jefferson County for around 10 years. An uncle of Schultz was the Nuckolls County Sheriff for nearly 20 years.

For 10 months, Schultz took a break from the department and worked as a law enforcement instructor. Schultz said he benefited from the experience, which game insight to how law enforcement agencies across the state operate. He added being involved in the public will be one of his top priorities.