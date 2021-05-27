New sheriff on the job in Jefferson County

A new sheriff has been appointed to serve in Jefferson County.
Nick Georgi was sworn in as sheriff last week. Georgi has been with the department since 2018, after a few years of working in law enforcement farther east.
He worked in Johnson County from 2008-2013 and was made the chief deputy in 2011.
“I worked over there until September 2013 as K-9 handler and chief deputy,” Georgi recalled. “I took a job over here at the Fairbury Police Department in September 2013. It was kind of a move back home for us. I grew up around this area of Jefferson and Thayer counties. I worked at the police department until 2018 when I came here and then at the end of 2018, when the sheriff’s office contracted the law enforcement for the city of Fairbury, we had a lot bigger department and I was promoted to sergeant.”
Georgi replaces Matthew Schultz, who announced last month he was resigning after just five months on the job.
Georgi said he’s pleased to step into the role and looking forward to working as sheriff.
“It’s always been kind of in the back of my mind that someday it would be something I was interested in,” he said. “This opportunity came up and I had a lot of support within the department and the community. I saw it as an opportunity to help this department grow a little bit and was honored to be picked for the position and work with the amazing staff over here.”
Georgi added he has no major changes planned for the department as of yet, but mentioned that adding a school resource officer is one of his priorities.
“We lost our SRO at Meridian and Tri County schools,” he said. “Obviously, that’s something I definitely want to work on getting back. We have a new K-9 that’s in school right now to get certified. He’ll be done with that at the end of June and I’m excited to get him back and get the new K-9 out in the community. I’ve always been a big promoter of being involved in the community and youth activities and want to keep that going.”