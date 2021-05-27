New sheriff on the job in Jefferson County

A new sheriff has been appointed to serve in Jefferson County.

Nick Georgi was sworn in as sheriff last week. Georgi has been with the department since 2018, after a few years of working in law enforcement farther east.

He worked in Johnson County from 2008-2013 and was made the chief deputy in 2011.

“I worked over there until September 2013 as K-9 handler and chief deputy,” Georgi recalled. “I took a job over here at the Fairbury Police Department in September 2013. It was kind of a move back home for us. I grew up around this area of Jefferson and Thayer counties. I worked at the police department until 2018 when I came here and then at the end of 2018, when the sheriff’s office contracted the law enforcement for the city of Fairbury, we had a lot bigger department and I was promoted to sergeant.”

Georgi replaces Matthew Schultz, who announced last month he was resigning after just five months on the job.

Georgi said he’s pleased to step into the role and looking forward to working as sheriff.