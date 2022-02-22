Newest proposed food truck ordinance draws support

More and more, food trucks are bringing unique tastes to the streets of Beatrice.

A food truck trend swept over the nation this past 10 years, spurring city regulations and permits all around. The Beatrice City Council continued a discussion about its own food truck ordinance, started back in November, at the regular Council meeting on Monday.

Originally, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer and City Attorney Taylor Rivera drafted an ordinance regulating food trucks in city limits using language from regulations in other cities.

“We’ve seen more food trucks kind of show up in town, and our current city codes don’t really address how to handle them,” Tempelmeyer said during a November City Council meeting. “If someone were to build a restaurant at a certain location, we know what type of building to build. We know what kind of parking lot … but don’t have a rule when a truck starts serving food out of it. As those have kind of grown, throughout not only in Beatrice, but across the country, we thought it was kind of time to put some rules in place.”

The first draft caught flak from some councilmen and mobile food vendors in the area, culminating in spirited discussions during a January City Council meeting. Prominently, critics argued it had no clear purpose and overreached by regulating food truck activity on private property.

At the end of that meeting, the Council decided to re-work the language and continue the discussion.

This Monday, Tempelmeyer introduced the newest draft. Tempelmeyer said the ordinance would affect those food trucks operating on city-owned property.

The ordinance would require permits that vendors could acquire through the Council annually or through the City administration weekly.

“We have now an annual mobile food vending permit, we have a weekly one and we have an annual mobile food establishment permit,” Tempelmeyer said. “…So Amigos, right, they would come in and get one of those two permits, most likely the annual one because they’re here more often. A place like the brewery, though, could get an annual mobile food establishment permit.”

Tempelmeyer said, in terms of zoning, a mobile food truck would be allowed anywhere a restaurant would be allowed.

“The only requirement is that you have to have 2,000 square feet per mobile food unit,” he said. “What we did was we set out and looked at the size of mobile food units. We wanted to make sure we had enough room for that unit and to get around it.”

The ordinance draft, stripped of its most controversial elements, seemingly resonated with many of the City Council members.

“Well this makes it really simple I think,” Councilman Rick Clabaugh said. “So I think everyone should be pretty happy with this.”

Jeremy Snyder, owner of The Drive Thru food truck, said he’s satisfied with the newest draft of the ordinance.

“In the beginning, it would of affected us greatly,” Snyder said. “But the end result is a good ordinance to have in place… I agree on public property rules need to be in place for public safety.”

The Council took no action on the food truck ordinance, and discussions will continue into the future.

