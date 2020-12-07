Newly elected City Council members take oath of office

Nearly a month since being elected or reelected into the Beatrice City Council, the new and returning council members took the oath of office during a meeting Monday evening.
Timothy Fralin is the non-incumbent elect to ward one, Ted Fairbanks is the incumbent to ward two, and Gary Barnard was the non-incumbent in ward four. Philip Dittbrenner, who was elected into the Beatrice Airport Authority, also took the oath. Richard Kerr, incumbent elect in ward three, was not in attendance.
Councilmember Rick Clabaugh was also unanimously voted to continue his position as council president, with Clabaugh abstaining from the vote.
As the new councilmembers took their seats, Mayor Stan Wirth gave plaques to incumbents Phil Cook and David ‘Pede’ Catlin to recognize their time on the council, noting that they both served for over 20 years.
Cook thanked his wife and children for letting him serve on the city Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years, and the city council for 20 years. He said he has been a member of 16 different city, county, regional and state boards, and noted that he did not know what Planning and Zoning was when he started serving there.
“In that eight years on planning and zoning, I was pretty proud,” Cook said. “We went through front to back the planning and zoning book, and brought it up to where it is pretty much today. It was 20 years that it hadn’t been looked at.”
Cook also noted improvements made during his time on city council, including the hike and bike trails, the ball fields, and Industrial Park.
“We’re all working together to try to make Beatrice better,” Cook said. “We haven’t really ever grown the community, which is surprising, but it seems a lot younger, or I’m getting older, one of the two.”
Cook said he does not intend to run for another office, but that he will look towards working in other boards, and that Beatrice will always be his home.
Catlin thanked the citizens in ward four for the opportunity to serve them, as well as the Board of Public Works and city employees, his reelection team, and his wife.
“In my 24 years of service, I was given the opportunity to work with a total of 24 different city council members, four mayors, one police chief, three fire chiefs, three city administrators, three city clerks and six city attorneys,” Catlin noted. “I’ve made some everlasting friendships that I will cherish forever.”
Catlin said together, a lot has been accomplished in Beatrice, and that he believes the best has yet to come for the community.
“In closing, I’d like to leave you guys who are sitting in these chairs a reminder,” Catlin said to his fellow council members. “Do not forget the people who gave you their vote, gave you the opportunity for you to be their voices. I would ask, respectively, that you serve them well.”
