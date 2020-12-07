Newly elected City Council members take oath of office

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cook also noted improvements made during his time on city council, including the hike and bike trails, the ball fields, and Industrial Park.

“We’re all working together to try to make Beatrice better,” Cook said. “We haven’t really ever grown the community, which is surprising, but it seems a lot younger, or I’m getting older, one of the two.”

Cook said he does not intend to run for another office, but that he will look towards working in other boards, and that Beatrice will always be his home.

Catlin thanked the citizens in ward four for the opportunity to serve them, as well as the Board of Public Works and city employees, his reelection team, and his wife.

“In my 24 years of service, I was given the opportunity to work with a total of 24 different city council members, four mayors, one police chief, three fire chiefs, three city administrators, three city clerks and six city attorneys,” Catlin noted. “I’ve made some everlasting friendships that I will cherish forever.”

Catlin said together, a lot has been accomplished in Beatrice, and that he believes the best has yet to come for the community.

“In closing, I’d like to leave you guys who are sitting in these chairs a reminder,” Catlin said to his fellow council members. “Do not forget the people who gave you their vote, gave you the opportunity for you to be their voices. I would ask, respectively, that you serve them well.”

