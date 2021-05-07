Next Gage County judge prepares to take the bench

The next judge in Gage County is ready to take the bench.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in March that Jeffrey A. Gaertig of Beatrice would be appointed as the new judge in the First Judicial District, and will serve primarily in Gage County.

On Friday, a ceremony was held to swear in Gaertig as he prepares to preside over Gage County Court.

Gaertig said during the ceremony he plans to take a “plus one” approach, wherein he will treat people as they treat the court system, plus one.

“We’re going to get along swimmingly-well if you treat me, or the process and court, with dignity, honor and respect,” he said. “I will pay that back in sevenfold. If you come to my court, I’m not asking you to respect me as a man, I’m asking you to respect the robe, the institution, the process, the people.”

The First Judicial District consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gaertig has practiced law in Beatrice since 2013. He’s practiced at Smith Schafer Davis Gaertig since 2016, specializing in criminal defense. In his practice, Gaertig has engaged in complex corporate and commercial litigation on behalf of the firm’s clients.