Next Gage County judge prepares to take the bench

The next judge in Gage County is ready to take the bench.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in March that Jeffrey A. Gaertig of Beatrice would be appointed as the new judge in the First Judicial District, and will serve primarily in Gage County.
On Friday, a ceremony was held to swear in Gaertig as he prepares to preside over Gage County Court.
Gaertig said during the ceremony he plans to take a “plus one” approach, wherein he will treat people as they treat the court system, plus one.
“We’re going to get along swimmingly-well if you treat me, or the process and court, with dignity, honor and respect,” he said. “I will pay that back in sevenfold. If you come to my court, I’m not asking you to respect me as a man, I’m asking you to respect the robe, the institution, the process, the people.”
The First Judicial District consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.
Gaertig has practiced law in Beatrice since 2013. He’s practiced at Smith Schafer Davis Gaertig since 2016, specializing in criminal defense. In his practice, Gaertig has engaged in complex corporate and commercial litigation on behalf of the firm’s clients.
He has also practiced juvenile law and represented individuals in family law matters and cases consisting of both property and custodial disputes in district court.
He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.
He commended Timm, as well as former Gage County District Court judges Paul Korslund and Daniel Bryan, who Gaertig said he learned a lot from.
“There’s only one Judge Timm,” Gaertig said. “I’m just thankful and grateful. I can’t walk in your boots, but I hope to follow in your path.”
Prior to practicing law in Beatrice, Gaertig served for seven years as an assistant attorney general for the Nebraska Department of Justice. In that capacity, he worked as a criminal prosecutor in the Child Protection Unit and the Drug and Violent Crime Unit.
Gaertig holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Tri-County Bar Association.
Gaertig is a lifelong Nebraskan. He’s currently a member of Beatrice Sertoma, and he previously served on the board of the Gage County United Way.