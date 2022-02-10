NGage director announces resignation

The NGage economic development group announced Thursday that executive director Trevor Lee is resigning from the position.

Lee has accepted the position as President of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney and his last day at NGage will be March 31.

NGage board President Andrea Schafer said in a press release that Lee helped the board to maintain momentum as a leading economic development organization in southeast Nebraska. Lee’s efforts to strengthen school-work connections led to several successful initiatives exposing area youth and their parents to career opportunities in Gage County. Lee also led the charge on land and site acquisition, helping to secure over 300 acres of industrial ground.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from NGage,” Lee said in a press release. “The community of Beatrice has been especially warm and welcoming. Gage County offers an incredible quality of life, even by Nebraska standards, and the companies that call our communities home are world class. However, the pull home to central Nebraska was strong and when the opportunity in Kearney presented itself, I followed my heart and pursued it.”

Lee was hired by NGage in February 2020 after being at the helm of Valley County Economic Development in Ord for seven years prior.

Lee added that NGage is a top-notch organization with a great board of directors and maintains strong relationships with the City of Beatrice, Gage County, and member-investors, and that the next executive director will be well-positioned to succeed.

The NGage Executive Committee has set plans in motion to search for Lee’s replacement. Lee will provide support for the search while some day-to-day tasks may be contacted out to assist with the transition due to a staff shortage.

“We are grateful for Trevor’s service to the people and businesses of Gage County over the past two years and wish him and his family all the best,” Schafer said. “Gage County is increasingly attractive for public and private investment, thanks in part to the work of NGage and our member-investors. Existing projects and initiatives will be unaffected by any staffing changes and we will press forward with the work that we do.”

