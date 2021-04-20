NGage director discusses local manufacturers' need for employees

Low unemployment rates in the state of Nebraska is proving to be challenging for local manufacturers.
During NGage’s quarterly report to the Beatrice City Council Monday evening, director Trevor Lee noted the 2.9% unemployment rate in the state last month.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, Nebraska is tied for the lowest unemployment rate, along with South Dakota, Utah and Vermont.
“We’re hearing about it,” Lee said. “We’re hearing about the need for workers, especially our major manufacturers. They speak the loudest.”
“I can tell you that speaking from the Neapco standpoint, we’ve got 150 people out there busting their tails six to seven days a week because we don’t have 50 other people in there doing the job, and that goes for a lot of the other factories and businesses down here,” council member Tim Fralin, who is also the Experienced Continuous Improvement Manager for Neapco, said.
Lee said NGage is working on an Opportunity Here summer campaign, which is a multi-media series to help illustrate what a manufacturing job in Gage County looks like.
“We’re exposing young people in public schools, private schools, homeschools, and just young people in general and their parents to career opportunities that are right here,” Lee said. “In speaking with [Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander], I think that this would be a good opportunity to enhance some of the existing programs for kids from the school system, and to also partner with not just Beatrice Public Schools, but the homeschool community and Southern Public Schools.”
Lee said there has been less interest recently in having local students do job shadowing, mentoring or career academies.
“In private discussions, it sounds like some of these kids are being steered a certain direction,” Lee said. “Services and retail, not so much industry.”
“I would just say that those people should be embarrassed that they’re doing that to children,” Fralin said. “It’s their right, their decision to decide which way they want to go, and steering them away from something that could be a career path for them is really a shame.”
Lee said NGage is continuing to look at business retention, expansion and attraction, and that there are several projects planned in the coming months.
“We have several expansion plans that are rolling out, mostly in Industrial Park, within the next quarter,” Lee said. “We’ve enjoyed working with those, when we can help. A lot of that has been connecting those industries with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development as they find out how the incentive program works. So that’s been enjoyable for me to kind of work alongside them.”
Lee explained that ImagiNE Nebraska, an economic development incentive program based on job creation and capital investment that allows eligible companies to receive sales tax refunds or exemptions, investment credits, and wage credits to be used to offset Nebraska sales tax and corporate income tax. He said since January, NGage has had several meetings with the Department of Economic Development and Gage County manufacturers ImagiNE Nebraska can make the case for their expansion in Gage County, that at least one of those companies is formally pursuing these funds, and that he expects more to follow.
Lee said NGage is also soliciting proposals for further due diligence and master planning for the Hickory Industrial Site located northwest area of town.
“Activities include but are not limited to an existing analysis of utilities, access, drainage, and other important site features, a conceptual layout of the site,” Lee explained. “NGage has applied for a $25,000 Site Readiness Assistance grant through Nebraska Public Power District to leverage private member funds for this effort.”
Council member Mike McLain asked if the low unemployment rate is affecting businesses relocating to Gage County.
Lee said yes, and that’s why NGage is looking to compromise by focusing on business retention.
“We’ve had ideas kicked around by our board about how NGage can use some private money and help market the career opportunities here to larger markets like Lincoln, but they’re in the same boat,” Lee said. “But yes, the nice thing is that a lot of the companies that would be looking to come to Gage County are looking at other rural, ag-based counties, and almost all across the entirely country those all have the same problems. They’re doing well, and they’re low on unemployment.”