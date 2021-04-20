NGage director discusses local manufacturers' need for employees

Lee said there has been less interest recently in having local students do job shadowing, mentoring or career academies.

“In private discussions, it sounds like some of these kids are being steered a certain direction,” Lee said. “Services and retail, not so much industry.”

“I would just say that those people should be embarrassed that they’re doing that to children,” Fralin said. “It’s their right, their decision to decide which way they want to go, and steering them away from something that could be a career path for them is really a shame.”

Lee said NGage is continuing to look at business retention, expansion and attraction, and that there are several projects planned in the coming months.

“We have several expansion plans that are rolling out, mostly in Industrial Park, within the next quarter,” Lee said. “We’ve enjoyed working with those, when we can help. A lot of that has been connecting those industries with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development as they find out how the incentive program works. So that’s been enjoyable for me to kind of work alongside them.”