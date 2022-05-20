NGage director off the job after two weeks

The NGage economic development group is once again searching for a director, just two weeks after the latest hire took the job.

Derek Dauel was previously hired to lead economic development efforts in Gage County and started his role May 2.

Erich Tiemann, who represents the Gage County Board of Supervisors on the NGage Board of Directors, said Dauel is no longer with the organization, effective May 16.

“Derek had just gotten started and the board was taking a look at going in a different direction,” Tiemann said. “The board talked and decided to go a different direction with the executive director position.”

Dauel came to Beatrice from York, where in 2018 he began his career in economic development at the York County Development Corporation (YCDC). Most recently, he served as its Economic Development Coordinator, working with housing and talent programs.

Dauel was hired after a two-month search to replace Trevor Lee, who accepted the position as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney.

Tiemann said he hopes for a quick turnaround in hiring a replacement to lead NGage, which is primarily funded through Gage County and the City of Beatrice.

“There’s actually other people who have inquired,” he said. “We’re looking at broadening our search. This is such an important position, we need the exact right person because without that presence on the state and national stage, you stop being a player at the table. You need to be a big player when looking at outside businesses, but also local retention. Anyone can land a homerun once in a while, but it’s important to focus on local business, also to keep our economy thriving.”

