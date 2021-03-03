NGage discusses past year at annual meeting

“This was a mega-project to say the least,” Lee said. “I’m disappointed that we did not get this project. But we were in the final four of a slate of 36 candidates, which is a testament to how ripe Gage County is for investment. What we did get was a 260-acre site northwest of Beatrice. This site checks a lot of boxes from an economic development perspective.”

Lee said NGage is still looking to find use of the site, dubbed the Hickory Road Industrial Site. He said rail access, proximity to Highways 77 and 4 and access to the city’s well fields are all factors that make the site desirable.

Lee didn’t name the company that interested in the site, but said Beatrice made it to one of the last rounds of consideration.

“That was an international project,” he said. “We were number four. We started this project in July and there were at least three dozen communities across the country. We were the last site in Nebraska on that. That was a project, I’ll be honest, we might never see again. But now we have the site and can support a project like that.”

While the company won’t be locating in Gage County, Lee said there were several high points in a year that was challenging for businesses.