NGage discusses past year at annual meeting

Gage County’s economic development group elected new board members during its annual meeting Tuesday evening.
The NGage economic development group has a 10 member board, and is represented by members from both the city of Beatrice and Gage County as a whole.
During the meeting, Steve Sandman was elected to represent the city on the board and Ryan Norris was elected to represent the county.
The two replace former board members Matt Morrissey and James Lenners.
Also during the meeting NGage’s executive board was appointed for the next year. Andrea Schafer will reprise her role as board president and Dave Norton will serve another year as treasurer, while Chad Lottman will serve as vice president and Traci Garnett-Froscheiser as secretary.
NGage has previously held a banquet every year that featured a guest speaker with the annual meeting each year, though the event was scaled down due to COVID-19.
Instead, NGage executive director Trevor Lee gave a presentation of what NGage has done in the last year and how it approached economic development during a global pandemic.
Lee said during the presentation that one highlight from the last year was actually a project that never came to fruition.
“This was a mega-project to say the least,” Lee said. “I’m disappointed that we did not get this project. But we were in the final four of a slate of 36 candidates, which is a testament to how ripe Gage County is for investment. What we did get was a 260-acre site northwest of Beatrice. This site checks a lot of boxes from an economic development perspective.”
Lee said NGage is still looking to find use of the site, dubbed the Hickory Road Industrial Site. He said rail access, proximity to Highways 77 and 4 and access to the city’s well fields are all factors that make the site desirable.
Lee didn’t name the company that interested in the site, but said Beatrice made it to one of the last rounds of consideration.
“That was an international project,” he said. “We were number four. We started this project in July and there were at least three dozen communities across the country. We were the last site in Nebraska on that. That was a project, I’ll be honest, we might never see again. But now we have the site and can support a project like that.”
While the company won’t be locating in Gage County, Lee said there were several high points in a year that was challenging for businesses.
Landmark Snacks added an expansion to its facility, and both Bomgaars and Harbor Freight are planning to open Beatrice locations.
Gage County was also received a community showcase of the year award.
The award was announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development last April as part of community development week, and followed a lengthy application process by area organizations that work to improve the community.
The award is bestowed for outstanding achievements in community and economic development over the past five years.