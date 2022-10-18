NGage discusses shortage of childcare

Rachel Kreikemeir, NGage Executive Director, presented the first quarterly report of the fiscal year to the Beatrice City Council on Monday during its regular meeting.

“Over 100 area high school students and staff from four area schools attended a special Manufacturing Day,” Kreikemeir said.

A short video by Digital Sky Media on manufacturing in Gage County was shown.

Kreikemeir said there will be future videos that highlight other industries in the area.

“I’m working with local community members, the public school systems, the community college and other stakeholders to discuss issues and possible solutions for developing a workforce talent pipeline,” she said. “The other big item that I’ve been working on and not new to what you’re hearing is childcare.”

Kreikemeir said that insufficient childcare has been a struggle across the nation. She included “The Bottom Line” report which outlines the economic impacts of inadequate child care access in Nebraska.

“Numbers from First Five Nebraska are showing about a $10 million impact in Gage County alone,” she said. “We have about a 400 spot deficit.

“That’s 400 kids in Gage County that don’t have access to quality childcare so their parents are not working.”

The report outlines the direct annual impact of inadequate child care options effecting business productivity and tax revenues.

Kreikemeir noted that several childcare providers who have expressed interest in expansion. The additional spots available would mean an additional capacity of approximately 80 children.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in this area," she said.