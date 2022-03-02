NGage economic development group holds annual banquet

The NGage economic development group welcomed members Tuesday evening at its annual banquet and members meeting.

The event was held at Classic’s and kicked off with the annual meeting and regular board meeting, followed by a presentation from Dean Barber of Barber Business Advisors, a Dallas-based economic development organization.

“I got a tour today and what I like is your downtown,” Barber said. “The core of the apple in any community is its downtown. The downtown has some incredible buildings and architecture. I like that a lot. I know that some of these buildings will take a lot to rehabilitate. There’s some vacancy downtown, but I’ve seen a lot worse. The downtown has good bones.”

New board members are elected to the NGage board during the annual meeting. This year three board members were up, Andrea Schafer, Traci Garnett-Froscheiser and Erin Dorn.

All three were reelected to the board and ran unopposed.

Previous board officer positions were also carried over from last year, with Schafer reprising her role as board president, Chad Lottman as vice president, Dave Norton as treasurer and Garnett-Froscheiser as secretary.

Schafer provided the group with an update on NGage, including the ongoing search for a new director after Trevor Lee announced he’s leaving the role at the end of the month.

Lee accepted the position as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney.

Lee was hired by NGage in February 2020 after being at the helm of Valley County Economic Development in Ord for seven years.

Lee will provide support for the search while some day-to-day tasks may be contacted out to assist with the transition due to a staff shortage.

“We have opened up the job as far as looking for someone who might be able to take on the responsibilities of the NGage director,” Schafer said. “Just today, we received the first application. There is a lot of interest, and Trevor is able to help sell the job and talk to candidates about the job. He really likes his job here.

“Finding someone to move here, I don’t think will be hard for our group to find what we believe is the best candidate. We have not really set an end date on accepting applications. I think we’re going to continue accepting applications until we find the right fit, but we have opened it up and are accepting applications.”

Garnett-Froscheiser added she expects quality applicants to be interested in the job.

“We have a lot of really good things leading up to this, as far as the best new website design, we’ve had the governor’s cup, we’ve had a few nice things here the last few years that I think are going to make it really attractive for Gage County and Beatrice,” she said. “We’re very excited and I think we’ll see a lot of good candidates come this way.”

